Rena Labs × Cointelegraph Research — strategic partnership announcement

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rena Labs, a technology company developing a confidential data infrastructure using Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Cointelegraph Research , a part of the world’s leading independent crypto media platform. Amid ongoing market volatility and increasing concerns over manipulative trading activities that often trigger retail market panic, this collaboration aims to strengthen transparency and accountability across the crypto market-making ecosystem.

Rena Labs is building a proprietary data exchange room that leverages TEE-secured environments to process sensitive financial data with privacy guarantees. Its financial analytics algorithms (insider.cash) allow project teams to monitor market-making performance, detect abnormal trading patterns, and ensure fairer market operations, all without exposing raw or confidential data.

Through this collaboration, Cointelegraph Research will leverage Insider. Cash’s secure analytics to identify and analyze anomalies in token performance across centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges. Together, the two organizations will co-publish monthly transparency reports, highlighting abnormal trading behaviors and emerging market trends. This is especially important after the cascading liquidations of previously unseen magnitude occurred on October, 11.

By combining Rena Labs’ verifiable data analytics with Cointelegraph’s global research and media reach, this partnership will raise transparency standards, empower project founders, and provide retail traders with deeper insights into the integrity of crypto markets.

“Transparency is the foundation of trust in the crypto industry,” said Conan Yu, co-founder of Rena Labs. “Through our collaboration with Cointelegraph, we aim to turn market data into actionable insights while protecting the confidentiality of all participants.”

‘Rena is leading the next industry standard in trading scenario with our unique infrastructure’ said Alex Ge, co-founder of Rena Labs.

“Cointelegraph has always championed open, data-driven reporting,” said Vladimir Shapovalov, the Head of Research at Cointelegraph. “Partnering with Rena Labs allows us to bring deeper intelligence to our readers and highlight the importance of accountable market behavior.”

Contacts

Alex Ge,

gg@renalabs.xyz

Vladimir Shapovalov,

vladimir@cointelegraph.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31dc8a47-7ead-41d2-bd76-c13b4f7be25c