Salem Podcast Network Adds The Josh Hammer Show in Partnership with Newsweek

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that The Josh Hammer Show, hosted by Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer, has joined the Salem Podcast Network (SPN) through a new distribution partnership with Newsweek.

Hammer, an accomplished journalist and commentator, is widely recognized for his sharp, engaging perspectives on culture, politics, and faith. Through this partnership, The Josh Hammer Show will now be distributed on the Salem Podcast Network, expanding its reach to millions of listeners nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Josh Hammer to the Salem family,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “Josh doesn’t follow the crowd - he leads with conviction. He brings sharp ideas, fearless commentary, and a genuine passion for truth. That’s exactly the kind of voice that defines the Salem Podcast Network.”

The Josh Hammer Show will launch on Thursday, October 16, airing daily Monday through Friday in a video-first format that delivers timely, thought-provoking commentary on the day’s most pressing issues.

Hammer joins SPN’s acclaimed roster of voices that includes The Scott Jennings Podcast, The Alex Marlow Show, and The Right View with Lara Trump. His addition further accelerates SPN’s rapid growth, which is up 12 percent year-to-date, making it one of the fastest-growing podcast networks in the country.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring The Josh Hammer Show to the Salem Podcast Network,” said Hammer. “Our show already counts Salem’s AM 660, the Answer, in Dallas as a terrestrial affiliate, and I’m delighted to expand that partnership. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together. Most importantly, we’re committed to keeping Charlie Kirk’s memory alive through our work and the values we share.”

The Josh Hammer Show is available on the Salem Podcast Network, accessible via SalemPodcastNetwork.com, and on all major podcast distribution platforms.

