ROHM Publishes White Paper on Power Solutions for Next-Generation 800 VDC Architecture

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the release of a new white paper detailing advanced power solutions for AI data centers based on the novel 800 VDC architecture, reinforcing its role as a key semiconductor industry player in driving system innovation.

As part of the collaboration announced in June 2025, the white paper outlines optimal power strategies that support large-scale 800 VDC power distribution across AI infrastructure.

The 800 VDC architecture represents a highly efficient, scalable power delivery system poised to transform data center design by enabling gigawatt-scale AI factories. ROHM offers a broad portfolio of power devices, including silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN), and is among the few companies globally with the technological expertise to develop analog ICs (control and power ICs) capable of maximizing device performance.

Included in the white paper are ROHM’s comprehensive power solutions spanning a wide range of power devices and analog IC technologies, supported by thermal design simulations, board-level design strategies, and real-world implementation examples.

[Access the white paper here]

Key Highlights of the White Paper

• Rising Rack Power Consumption: Power demand per rack in AI data centers is rapidly increasing, pushing conventional 48V/12V DC power supply systems to their limits.

• Shift to 800 VDC: Transitioning to an 800 VDC architecture significantly enhances data center efficiency, power density, and sustainability.

• Redefined Power Conversion: In the 800 VDC system, AC-DC conversion (PSU), traditionally performed within server racks, is relocated to a dedicated power rack.

• Essential Role of SiC and GaN: Wide bandgap devices are critical for achieving efficient performance. With AC-DC conversion moved outside the IT rack, higher-density configurations inside the IT rack can better support GPU integration.

• Optimized Conversion Topologies: Each conversion stage—from AC to 800 VDC in the power rack and from 800 VDC to lower voltages in the IT rack—requires specialized solutions. ROHM’s SiC and GaN devices contribute to higher efficiency and reduced noise while decreasing the size of peripheral components, significantly increasing power density.

• Breakthrough Device Technologies: ROHM’s EcoSiC™ series offers industry-leading low on-resistance and top-side cooling modules ideal for AI servers, while the EcoGaN™ series combines GaN performance with proprietary analog IC technologies, including Nano Pulse Control™. This allows for stable gate drive, ultra-fast control, and high-frequency operation–features that have earned strong market recognition.

The shift to 800 VDC infrastructure is a collective industry effort. ROHM is working closely with NVIDIA, data center operators, and power system designers to deliver essential wide bandgap semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure. Through strategic collaborations, including a 2022 partnership with Delta Electronics, ROHM continues to drive innovation in SiC and GaN power devices, enabling powerful, sustainable, and energy-efficient data center solutions.

ROHM’s EcoSiC™

EcoSiC is ROHM’s brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide, which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon. ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the advancement of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

・EcoSiC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Lt

ROHM’s EcoGaN™

ROHM’s brand name for GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

・EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

ROHM’s EcoMOS™

EcoMOS is ROHM’s brand of silicon power MOSFETs optimized for energy-saving applications. Adopted in a wide range of applications including consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and automotive, EcoMOS offers a lineup tailored to various needs based on parameters such as noise and switching performance.

・EcoMOS™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.