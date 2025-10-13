Next-Generation Therapy Market Growth, Trends and Competitive Strategies – Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global next-generation therapies market is experiencing a strong upward trajectory, with revenue expected to reach substantial figures, potentially entering the hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034. This growth is being driven by shifting consumer needs and rapid technological advancements that are transforming the landscape of healthcare.

Rising prevalence of various diseases has fueled the demand for next-generation therapies, prompting industries and research institutes to explore innovative solutions to expand their applications. Increasing collaboration among companies is further accelerating the development and launch of new therapies, while the integration of artificial intelligence is streamlining research and enhancing efficiency. Additionally, growing awareness and adoption across different regions are contributing to the market’s expansion. Together, these factors are positioning next-generation therapies as a key driver of growth in the healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share by 48% of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By therapy type, the gene therapy segment led the next-generation therapy market in 2024.

By therapy type, the RNA-based therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

By application type, the oncology segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By application type, the rare genetic disorders segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By vector type, the adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors segment registered dominance in the next-generation therapy market in 2024.

By vector type, the non-viral vectors segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By route of administration type, the intrathecal/intracerebral segment led the market in 2024.

By route of administration type, the intramuscular segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the predicted timeframe.

By end user, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the homecare segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

What is the Next-Generation Therapy?

The global next-generation therapy market covers highly targeted approaches, specifically genomic medicine, cell therapies (like CAR-T cells), and nucleic acid-based treatments (using AAVs, ASOs, siRNA) to highlight the root genetic causes of disease. The market is propelled by a rise in demand for personalized medicine and targeted treatments and continuous advances in gene and cell therapy technologies. In this era, the market is exploring innovation in robust gene editing tools, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, new delivery systems, including virus-like particles (VLPs), and the expansion of these therapies into wider applications.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Next-Generation Therapy Market?

Several combined factors are contributing to the market growth, such as a rise in R&D investments by various leading pharma and biotech companies, as well as fostering collaborations to develop novel therapeutic platforms. Alongside the exploration of NGS services in diverse diagnostics, risk prediction, therapy selection, and monitoring in different diseases, assisting in the development and application of next-generation therapies.

What are the Major Trends in the Next-Generation Therapy Market?

The emerging companies and well-developed players are stepping into leveraging their investments in a variety of therapies and their prospective applications.

In August 2025, Northern Ireland-based biotech startup Dia Beta Labs secured €1.4 million in funding to support its development of next-generation therapies for obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Gensaic, Inc. (Gensaic), a biotechnology company, collaborated with Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, to unlock next-generation precision therapies.

In January 2025, Coave Therapeutics, a company developing the future of genetic medicines, raised €32 million ($33 million) in Series A financing to advance its next-generation genetic medicines.



What is the Evolving Limitation in the Next-Generation Therapy Market?

A need for higher expenditure in the development and implementation of advanced treatments, stringent regulatory requirements, and ethical considerations, are hindering the overall expansion. Also, the technical complexity of manufacturing and scaling production may raise concerns.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing the biggest share, North America led the next-generation therapy market in 2024. A significant driver is the growing demand for curative treatments, the widespread investments in research and development, and supportive regulatory policies. Currently, the US is working on advancing CRISPR-based gene editing in high cholesterol and sickle cell, advanced cell therapies, especially CAR-T for cancer, and regenerative medicine using stem cells and exosomes.

For instance,

In September 2025, Deepcell, an innovator in AI-enabled, label-free single cell analysis and sorting, partnered with InGel Therapeutics, a Harvard-spinoff biotechnology company, to expand the next-generation ocular therapies.



Asia Pacific Next-generation Therapy Market Trends:

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid expansion in the next-generation therapy market. ASAP market is fueled by a huge burden of chronic and genetic diseases, exploring healthcare infrastructure, and robust government support for biotechnology. In the last few years, Japan has executed its cell sheet-based gene therapy, with companies such as CellSeed Inc. and J-TEC having strong clinical pipelines. South Korea and Singapore are involved in the latest manufacturing and supply chain capabilities through the digital revolution and new funds.

For instance,

In March 2025, WuXi XDC Cayman Inc., a leading global CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AbTis to boost ADC therapeutic innovation by integrating AbTis' cutting-edge technology into WuXi XDC's toolbox.





Next-Generation Therapy Market: Major Initiatives in 2025

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Started Ultra-rare Gene-based Therapy (URGenT) program, which propels the development of gene therapies for neurological diseases so rare that they affect as few as one in fifty thousand people. China’s National Healthcare Security Administration (the “NHSA”) Established a new reimbursement category (Category C) for unaffordable, innovative treatments, like CAR-T cell therapy, which are not covered by the basic insurance program but are encouraged for commercial health insurance coverage. Indian Government The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission focused on eradicating the disease by 2047, with emphasis on screening, awareness, and comprehensive management in tribal areas. UK Government Invested almost £30 million to develop a specialised facility to fuel the development of new RNA therapies.

Segmental Insights

By therapy type analysis

Which Therapy Type Dominated the Next-Generation Therapy Market in 2024?

The gene therapy segment accounted for a major revenue share of the market in 2024. The segment is fueled by the wider applications of these therapies in the rising cases of cancers, neurological disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular diseases. Also, recently published advanced regulations, such as Epigenome Editing and RNA Editing, and Synthetic Circuits, are supporting further progression. Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) and Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel) are both recently approved for sickle cell disease.

Besides this, the RNA-based therapy segment is predicted to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Ongoing expansion of the pipeline of RNA-therapeutics across modalities, such as mRNA, RNAi, and ASOs, targeting unmet requirements in cancer and rare genetic diseases, is impacting the segment growth. The global market is focusing on improvements in RNA stability and delivery, AI-assisted design, and new RNA modalities, including self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and RNA-targeting CRISPR systems (CASRX).

By application type analysis

How did the Oncology Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the oncology segment held the dominating share of the next-generation therapy market. The public is widely fostering awareness regarding health concerns by increasingly investing in healthcare solutions, and the accelerating demand for precision medicine is influencing the entire oncology domain. Recently developed Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapy and T-cell Receptor (TCR) therapies are highly used in solid tumors to boost immune cell targeting.

However, the rare genetic disorders segment is anticipated to register rapid expansion. A rise in rare disease cases, expanding awareness, and the adoption of various gene and cell therapies are impacting the overall market progress. Nowadays, researchers are focusing on gene editing, RNA-based approaches, and in vivo gene therapy used in these cases. Also, leading companies are leveraging the use of AI solutions in the development of personalized approaches and new AAV-based gene therapies for neurological conditions and hemophilia.

By vector type analysis

Which Vector Type Led the Next-Generation Therapy Market in 2024?

The adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024. The wider advantages of AAV, a rise in the number of gene therapy clinical trials and approvals, technological breakthroughs in vector design and manufacturing with enhanced efficacy and minimal expenses, are fueling the adoption of AAV. Continuous use of computational tools like machine learning, as well as directed transformed methods, is supporting the faster discovery and design of new AAV capsid variants with superior properties.

On the other hand, the non-viral vectors segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the coming era. Widely influencing factors are the escalating demand for safer, scalable, and less immunogenic delivery systems as compared to viral vectors, the success of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in mRNA vaccines, and advances in non-viral delivery technologies. Currently, researchers are using advanced lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), cationic polymers, inorganic nanoparticles, and virus-like particles (VLPs).

By route of administration type analysis

What Made the Intrathecal/Intracerebral Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In the next-generation therapy market, the intrathecal/intracerebral segment captured the biggest share in 2024. A significant need for efficient, targeted delivery systems in managing chronic pain and neurological conditions, like multiple sclerosis (MS), spasticity, cancer pain, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injuries, is supporting the adoption of this ROA. Recent approaches comprise intrathecal formulations of gene therapies for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), new nanocarriers to accelerate drug penetration and targeting, and advancements in intrathecal CRISPR/Cas genome editing techniques.

Whereas the intramuscular segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. This route is playing a vital role in targeted therapy, as well as innovations in pre-filled syringes, pen injectors, and autoinjectors are also bolstering the comprehensive drug delivery. In this era, the market is emphasizing the optimization of the physical-chemical properties of the injected materials, especially the lipid composition of LNPs, and the choice of muscle site (deltoid vs. gluteal vs. thigh).

By end user analysis

Which End User Dominated the Next-Generation Therapy Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment led with a dominant share of the market. These facilities are offering their crucial role in facilitating advanced diagnostics, personalized treatments, and post-treatment care. Also, the broader patients are looking for customized treatment plans and specialized care for complex concerns, for which hospitals and specialty clinics are providing their well-equipped provisions.

On the other hand, the homecare segment is estimated to register rapid growth during 2025-2034. The rising adoption of remote patient monitoring, AI, IoT, telehealth, and smart devices, alongside suitable government policies, allows efficient and accessible treatment delivery in the home setting. Also, the population is highly using advanced smart infusion pumps, wearable injectors, AI-enabled hearing aids, and connected inhalers, which support advanced treatment delivery in a home environment.

What are the Recent Developments in the Next-Generation Therapy Market?

In October 2025, Qkine, Ltd., a specialist bioactive protein manufacturer, launched its Cell Therapy Grade proteins, developed to assist the strict requirements of cell therapy research, process development, and GMP manufacturing.

In October 2025, Mytos, a biotechnology company, launched its automated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to provide scalable, cost-effective manufacturing of stem cell-derived therapies.

In October 2025, Gemma Biotherapeutics, a leading global genetic medicines company, launched Rare Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused exclusively on transforming gene therapies for ultra-orphan diseases.

In June 2025, Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc., the major partner for RNA-based and RNA-targeting therapeutic development, unveiled its eVERSE™ portfolio of AI-ready datasets.

Next-Generation Therapy Market Key Players List

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

Spark Therapeutics (Roche)

Bluebird Bio

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

Sarepta Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

Gene Therapy In vivo Gene Therapy Ex vivo Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy Autologous Cell Therapy Allogeneic Cell Therapy

RNA-based Therapy siRNA mRNA Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs)

Genome Editing CRISPR-Cas9 Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs) TALENs

Epigenetic Therapy



By Application

Oncology CAR-T Cell Therapy Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Rare Genetic Disorders Spinal Muscular Atrophy Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Inherited Retinal Diseases

Hematological Disorders Hemophilia Thalassemia

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases (e.g., mRNA vaccines)

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders



By Vector Type (for Gene Therapy)

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Non-Viral Vectors Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) Electroporation

Adenoviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors



By Route of Administration

Intravenous (IV)

Intrathecal / Intracerebral

Subcutaneous

Intraocular

Intramuscular



By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Research & Academic Institutions

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Homecare

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

