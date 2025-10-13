JMU expert can discuss proposed Norfolk Southern merger with Union Pacific

Harrisonburg, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Norfolk Southern continues talks to merge with Union Pacific, one of the nation’s largest West Coast railroads, the potential deal is drawing attention for how it could reshape the U.S. freight system. If approved, the merger would create the first true transcontinental rail carrier and significantly reduce competition in the industry.

Mert Tokman, professor of marketing, business, and global supply chain management at James Madison University, is available to discuss the possible effects of the merger on shipping costs, employment, safety, and Virginia businesses that rely on rail transport.

Key observations from Tokman:

Integrating the two massive rail networks could cause shipping delays and result in job losses as overlapping positions are cut.

With fewer competitors, the merger could create a railroad oligopoly, making it easier for companies to raise shipping prices.

Virginia’s poultry industry may be forced to turn to trucks for grain shipments, adding more congestion to I-81 and surrounding communities.

The combined network of about 60,500 miles of track may challenge federal regulators, raising safety and oversight concerns.

Other major freight railroads, such as CSX and BNSF, could respond with alliances or a merger of their own, further consolidating the industry.

