Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 13 October 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 6 October to 10 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-10-06
|BUY
|135
|9.142593
|1 234.25
|XAMS
|2025-10-06
|SELL
|270
|9.190741
|2 481.50
|XAMS
|2025-10-07
|BUY
|87
|9.200000
|800.40
|XAMS
|2025-10-07
|SELL
|110
|9.227273
|1 015.00
|XAMS
|2025-10-08
|BUY
|185
|9.313514
|1 723.00
|XAMS
|2025-10-08
|SELL
|764
|9.380236
|7 166.50
|XAMS
|2025-10-09
|BUY
|360
|9.519444
|3 427.00
|XAMS
|2025-10-09
|SELL
|1398
|9.601001
|13 422.20
|XAMS
|2025-10-10
|BUY
|240
|9.766458
|2 343.95
|XAMS
|2025-10-10
|SELL
|617
|9.826013
|6 062.65
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
