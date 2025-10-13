Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 13 October 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 6 October to 10 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-10-06BUY1359.1425931 234.25XAMS
2025-10-06SELL2709.1907412 481.50XAMS
2025-10-07BUY879.200000800.40XAMS
2025-10-07SELL1109.2272731 015.00XAMS
2025-10-08BUY1859.3135141 723.00XAMS
2025-10-08SELL7649.3802367 166.50XAMS
2025-10-09BUY3609.5194443 427.00XAMS
2025-10-09SELL13989.60100113 422.20XAMS
2025-10-10BUY2409.7664582 343.95XAMS
2025-10-10SELL6179.8260136 062.65XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

