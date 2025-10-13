Satellogic Launches Very-High Resolution NextGen Satellite Platform for Sovereign, AI-First Earth Observation Missions

With an early customer commitment secured, Satellogic is advancing NextGen production to meet growing global demand for AI-first Earth Observation systems.

Designed for sovereign-ready missions, NextGen features 30 cm-class resolution and real-time AI processing onboard.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in satellite manufacturing and Earth observation data, today confirmed the launch of its newest very high-resolution satellite platform, marking a major milestone in the company’s next phase of growth. Designed to meet global demand for sovereign space capabilities, NextGen builds on the company’s proven NewSat architecture, backed by more than a decade of flight heritage and over 50 successful satellite launches.

Featuring a non-ITAR design, 30 centimeter class resolution across all visible and multispectral bands, as well as AI-enabled analytics processed directly on orbit, NextGen's system represents a significant advancement in autonomous Earth observation. By moving analytics closer to the sensor, the platform allows governments and operators to detect changes on the ground in near real time and act on emerging threats or opportunities without delay. NextGen is already under agreement for delivery, with the first satellite expected to be operational in 2027.

"As space becomes increasingly central to global infrastructure and decision-making, nations must move to autonomous space programs. With NextGen, we are not just advancing satellite technology, we are redefining how intelligence is acquired, processed, and acted upon,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Founder of Satellogic. “Near real-time, very high-resolution Earth observation is no longer a luxury for the few. It is now an essential layer of sovereignty, and we are proud to deliver it through a platform that prioritizes accessibility, control, and trust."

NextGen will augment Satellogic’s vertically integrated constellation, supported by the Aleph platform for tasking, access, and delivery. Users can request and receive high or very-high-resolution imagery and AI-generated insights through Aleph’s secure cloud-based tools, APIs, or direct-to-cloud options. This low-latency delivery model significantly reduces the time from collection to decision.

To ensure global accessibility, NextGen is non-ITAR by design, export-ready,allowing for greater international collaboration, regional production, and customized integration with national space programs including technology and knowledge transfer. It supports Satellogic’s growing portfolio of technology transfer and co-development initiatives around the world.

With this announcement, Satellogic deepens its commitment to enabling partners to build and operate sovereign constellations, gain independent control over their observation capabilities, and shape the future of real-time, AI-driven Earth intelligence.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic and include statements concerning Satellogic’s strategic realignment as a U.S. company, and the visibility and high growth opportunities it will provide in connection therewith. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third pirates for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xviii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xix) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules and (xxvi) the anticipated benefits of the domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

