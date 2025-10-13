Waupaca Foundry Announces Strategic Sales Organization Expansion to Enhance Customer Focus and Drive Growth

Waupaca, WI, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waupaca Foundry, the world's largest producer of gray, ductile and austempered ductile iron castings, today announced significant enhancements to its sales organization structure designed to better serve customers and capitalize on growth opportunities across key market segments.

The company is dividing its previous Off-Highway, Industrial, Municipal, & Other segment into two focused segments: Off-Highway and Consumer, Industrial & Government. Additionally, Waupaca Foundry has created a new Sales Operations Director position to optimize operational efficiency and customer service delivery.

As part of these enhancements, Waupaca Foundry announces three new sales leaders, who will report to Steve Wasil, Waupaca’s Chief Sales Officer.

Key Leadership Appointments:

Scott Seckel has been promoted to lead the Off-Highway Segment. With 17 years of experience at the company, most recently as a Key Account Manager, Seckel brings a proven track record and deep understanding of Waupaca Foundry and the iron castings industry to his new role, where he will focus on expanding market share with traditional customers and developing new relationships in this strategic market.

Danielle Smith, who joined Waupaca Foundry in June as a Key Account Manager, has been selected to lead the newly formed Consumer, Industrial & Government Segment. With more than 19 years of experience in developing new customers and markets, Smith will drive growth opportunities and expand the company's presence in these important sectors.

Denise Korbol joins Waupaca Foundry as the new Sales Operations Director. Korbol comes to Waupaca Foundry from Eaton, where she gained extensive experience leading successful CRM implementations and driving margin expansion initiatives. In her new role, she will optimize contract review and approval processes to ensure maximum effectiveness and efficiency in customer service delivery.

The organizational changes are effective immediately and represent Waupaca Foundry's ongoing commitment to innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence.

“These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to better serve our existing customers and drive sustainable growth with new customers across new market segments.” said Mike Hawthorne, CEO of Waupaca Foundry. “We have always worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class value and believe this new organizational structure will strengthen our position in the industry.”

About Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., North America’s leading supplier of iron castings to the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, construction, and industrial markets, produces gray iron castings, ductile iron castings, and austempered ductile iron castings using state-of-the-art processes and technology. The manufacturer also specializes in precision machining and assembly. Waupaca Foundry is headquartered in Waupaca, Wisconsin and operates five iron foundries located in Waupaca, Wisconsin, Marinette, Wisconsin, and Tell City, Indiana. The company operates machining and assembly in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Waupaca employs approximately 3,500 people. For more information, visit www.waupacafoundry.com.

# # #