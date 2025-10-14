WatchGuard Named a Leader and Outperformer in Endpoint Detection and Response in Latest GigaOm Radar Report

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that it has been recognized as both a Leader and an Outperformer in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

The GigaOm Radar Report for EDR evaluates vendors across innovation, execution, and deployment models to guide IT and security leaders in solution selection. In the 2025 report, GigaOm recognized WatchGuard as an Outperformer “due to its delivery of an extensive array of innovative features, consistent release cadence, and execution against an ambitious roadmap.” This recognition highlights WatchGuard’s strength in delivering a precise and powerful endpoint security solution that unifies prevention, detection, and investigation in a single, intuitive platform, an increasingly vital capability as organizations face evolving cyber threats.

“Our customers already know they get elevated protection from our innovative endpoint capabilities like the Zero-Trust Application Service, and it’s exciting to see that reflected in the latest GigaOm EDR Radar report,” said Andrew Young, Chief Product Officer at WatchGuard Technologies. “Being named both a Leader and an Outperformer underscores our commitment to simplifying security while delivering the industry’s most advanced and unified defenses through an intuitive, easy-to-use platform.”

The 2025 GigaOm Radar Report recognized WatchGuard as a Leader and Outperformer in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant and recognized its AI-driven signal correlation, default zero-trust enforcement, supply chain risk mitigation through XDR integration, and GenAI Telemetry Assistant. These advanced capabilities deliver real-world impact for organizations and MSPs, helping them stop unknown malware before execution, shrink their attack surface with unified policies, enforce AI-powered detection and containment at the endpoint, and accelerate investigations with intuitive, natural-language analysis.

The report assessed WatchGuard’s Advanced EPDR solution and recognized it for its Zero-Trust Application Service, a capability also included in WatchGuard’s EPDR product, which classifies all applications before they can run, stopping unknown and zero-day threats before execution.

WatchGuard’s incident-centric model consolidates related alerts into a single MITRE ATT&CK-aligned timeline with entity context and root cause evidence. AI-driven aggregation and correlation reduce noise, so analysts triage one incident rather than many alerts. The GenAI Telemetry Assistant turns natural-language questions into optimized telemetry queries, accelerating investigations, reducing false positives, improving efficiency, and helping organizations and MSPs scale.

Real Security for the Real World: Global Roadshows Highlight Zero Trust and Advanced Endpoint Protection

To showcase the impact of Zero Trust and WatchGuard's Advanced Endpoint Protection capabilities, hands-on roadshows are being held across the globe over the next several weeks. This fall’s sessions focus on protecting the “everywhere workforce,” defending against AI-driven threats, and applying WatchGuard’s AI-powered detection and GenAI Telemetry Assistant. Visit WatchGuard’s Roadshow page to learn more and request an invitation. For more information about WatchGuard’s endpoint products and solutions, visit WatchGuard’s endpoint security webpage.

