WatchGuard Ends the EDR Paywall: Introducing Endpoint Security Prime

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced the launch of Endpoint Security Prime (Prime), a disruptive new package that redefines the standard for endpoint protection. Available immediately in North America through an early access program, Endpoint Security Prime combines full, AI-powered endpoint detection and response (EDR) with next-generation antivirus (NGAV) to reduce attack surfaces and stop threats in real time. Priced to be accessible to every organization, Prime eliminates the industry’s long-standing trade-off between strong protection and affordability to reduce attack surfaces and stop threats in real time.

“NGAV alone is obsolete,” said Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of Business Strategy at WatchGuard. “It’s irresponsible for the industry to keep selling entry-level protection while holding real endpoint defense hostage behind higher prices. With Prime, we’ve eliminated the trade-off between cost and security. EDR is foundational, and we’re making it accessible to every organization, not just the resource-rich.”

Why Prime Matters Now

Cyberattacks today move faster and use advanced techniques that easily slip past NGAV or endpoint protection platforms (EPP) alone. Organizations relying only on prevention are blind to fileless attacks, living-off-the-land techniques, and other threats that bypass signatures. Without EDR, there’s no visibility, no investigation, and no ability to respond – one bypass leaves the entire environment exposed.

Endpoint Security Prime resets the baseline, delivering full AI-powered EDR capabilities, including advanced malware detection, anti-exploit protection, and attack surface reduction, at a price point competitive with basic NGAV-only solutions, making true endpoint defense accessible to every organization.

The Power of Endpoint Security Prime

Close the NGAV gap. NGAV-only protection leaves organizations exposed; Prime raises the baseline by making NGAV + EDR the standard.

Automate faster response. WatchGuard’s AI-powered, self-learning agents detect, investigate, and remediate threats in milliseconds, even offline.

Dynamically control the attack surface. Prime’s built-in vulnerability management, device control, web filtering, anti-phishing, and tamper protection shrink the attack surface before threats can enter endpoints.

Remove cost barriers. Enterprise-grade protection at NGAV-level pricing makes real security accessible to every business.

"The EDR space is a noisy one with many competing value claims,” said Mike Jude, Research Director for the IDC Endpoint Security practice from IDC Corporation. “WatchGuard Prime's value proposition rises above the background noise with AI-powered EDR, NGAV, and attack surface reduction by default. By pairing strong technology with simple packaging, WatchGuard is delivering a compelling security capability to the market.”

Unlocking More with WatchGuard MDR

Endpoint Security Prime raises the baseline, but many organizations want even more assurance. With WatchGuard MDR, customers add 24/7 threat hunting, investigation, and response from a team of experts working hand-in-hand with our AI-powered platform. It’s enterprise-grade vigilance made accessible to every business.

WatchGuard’s Full Suite of Endpoint Security Services

Endpoint Security Prime is part of the WatchGuard Endpoint Security Platform, which unifies the company’s endpoint offerings into one flexible platform. Customers can already move seamlessly between packages as their needs evolve, and once generally available (GA), Prime customers will enjoy the same flexibility.

Today’s portfolio includes:

WatchGuard EPP – NGAV baseline endpoint protection.

WatchGuard Endpoint Security Prime – EDR-first, AI-powered with NGAV and Dynamic Attack Surface Control at an accessible price.

WatchGuard EPDR – NGAV + EDR with a unique on-top 100% application attestation layer enforcing default-deny until classification; Endpoint Access Enforcement (EAE) allows inbound only from compliant devices.

WatchGuard Endpoint Security for Servers – Purpose-built server protection at the EPDR level.

WatchGuard Advanced EPDR (AEPDR) – Adds to EPDR, SecOps tools for deeper investigation and faster response.

Every investment made today carries forward into the platform, with no disruptive migrations or re-installs. Over time, feature-level activation will add even more flexibility, allowing MSPs and customers to tailor protection with precision.

Recognized by Industry Analysts, Trusted by Users

WatchGuard is recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2025 GigaOm EDR Radar, earning high marks in Innovation and Core EDR Capabilities. Since 2023, WatchGuard has participated in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations, consistently demonstrating high detection coverage, strong prevention, and low alert and false-positive noise, thereby showing operational efficiency. Customers consistently rate WatchGuard highly on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius for ease of use, value, and trusted protection.

Availability

Endpoint Security Prime is available immediately in North America as part of an early program through December 31, 2025. Global availability, along with additional endpoint security packages, begins in early 2026.



About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases business scale and velocity while improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect over 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

