Q3 2025 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

Oslo, 14 October 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q3 2025 operating and interim financial results on 6 November at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 10:00 (CET). Today, the Company provides an update on production, sales volumes and other selected information for the quarter.





Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated production Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Kurdistan 46,572 74,760 84,212 North Sea 11,508 5,526 - Net entitlement production Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Kurdistan 14,449 18,675 17,607 North Sea 77,323 33,348 11,236 Sales Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Kurdistan 14,449 18,675 17,607 North Sea 79,419 32,393 15,307 Equity accounted production (net) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Côte d’Ivoire 3,143 3,174 2,842





Selected cash flow items

DNO’s share of oil from the Tawke license during the quarter was sold to local buyers. All payments were made to the Company in advance of oil deliveries.

In the third quarter, DNO paid a dividend of NOK 0.375 per share (totaling USD 36.2 million), which represents NOK 1.50 per share on an annualized basis. DNO also paid two tax instalments totaling USD 52.9 million in Norway related to estimated 2025 taxable results on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

On the financing side, during the quarter DNO repaid the USD 300 million bank bridge loan facility which was entered into in June towards the acquisition of Sval Energi Group AS.





North Sea exploration

DNO participated in two exploration wells on the NCS in the quarter. The Vidsyn well in PL586 (25 percent interest) was spudded on 14 June, completed on 31 July and has been announced as a discovery. The Page well in PL1086 (50 percent operated interest) was spudded on 1 September and drilling was ongoing as of end of the quarter.





Disclaimer

The information contained in this release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company’s Q3 2025 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway’s oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

