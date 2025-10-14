Moomoo now Australia’s most downloaded trading app

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo now ranks as the most downloaded trading app in Australia, counting accumulated downloads for 2025.

Surpassing all other available share-trading platforms in Australia, from dedicated online operators, to established banks, is a milestone achievement for moomoo, a global trading platform that launched in the local market just over three years ago.

“To become the most downloaded trading app in Australia in a short time, against strong competitors that have operated for decades in this market, is an achievement of which we are fiercely proud,” said Moomoo Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Michael McCarthy.

Since its launch in 2022, moomoo has focused on what makes it a different trading platform for Australians, including advanced AI and professional-level trading tools, access to more than 26,000 shares and ETFs across three world markets, low fees and extensive customer support.

That effort has seen not only downloads of the moomoo app increase exponentially in three and a half years, but the number of clients and trading volume on the platform also.

“We’re not stopping here. We not only plan to maintain our leading role, but increase our activity, standing and presence in the Australian and New Zealand markets into 2026 and beyond,” said Mr McCarthy.

Australia is the latest market where moomoo has achieved number one status as the most-downloaded trading platform, already holding that position in Singapore and Hong Kong. This year, moomoo launched in New Zealand – its eighth international market.

App Downloads Moomoo 193,000 CommSec Mobile 188,000 Stake 131,000 Raiz 122,000 eToro 94,700



About the result

‘2025 most downloaded trading app in Australia’ is determined based on total accumulated downloads from January 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025, as recorded by data.ai. Rankings may change over time and do not reflect investment performance or suitability.

About moomoo

Moomoo Australia and New Zealand is an AI-powered investment platform integrating global trading, up-to-date news, real-time market data, and an active trading community. It offers investors access to securities across the Australian, United States and Hong Kong markets. Moomoo is owned by Futu Holdings, a global fintech operation listed on the Nasdaq. It operates in eight world markets.