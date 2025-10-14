Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from October 6 to October 8, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from October 6 to October 8, 2025

Saint-Cloud, October 14, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from October 6 to October 8, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/06/2025 FR0012435121 41,154 24.1547 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/06/2025 FR0012435121 59,430 24.1546 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/06/2025 FR0012435121 8,403 24.1570 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/06/2025 FR0012435121 6,013 24.1393 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/07/2025 FR0012435121 65,000 23.8424 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/07/2025 FR0012435121 40,000 23.8473 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/07/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 23.8644 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/07/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 23.8540 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/08/2025 FR0012435121 11,909 23.8994 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/08/2025 FR0012435121 15,312 23.8804 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/08/2025 FR0012435121 1,145 23.8832 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/08/2025 FR0012435121 1,126 23.8852 TQEX Total 259,492 23.9871



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

