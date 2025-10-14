Advantest Announces Call for Papers for VOICE 2026 Developer Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced a global call for papers for its VOICE 2026 Developer Conference, focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. The conference will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess on May 18-20, 2026.



VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world’s leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technological advancements and network with peers.



“With nearly two decades of impact, VOICE continues to serve as a successful global forum for professionals to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of evolving industry trends and technologies,” said Farida Chandran, VOICE 2026 General Chair and high-performance digital applications team, Advantest America. “This year’s program is designed to highlight the latest advancements in test and measurement, with a strong focus on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), advanced packaging and silicon photonics. We encourage all attendees to take full advantage of the networking opportunities and in-depth technical sessions to gain valuable insights into the future of innovation.”



Like in previous years, VOICE 2026 will offer a wide array of learning opportunities through technical presentations, keynote addresses and technology kiosks. Advantest’s VOICE 2026 call for papers focuses on these technology tracks and suggested topic areas:

Artificial Intelligence — AI-aided testing, AI-generated code, smart data innovation and big data analytics, solutions addressing AI.

— AI-aided testing, AI-generated code, smart data innovation and big data analytics, solutions addressing AI. High-Performance Digital — High-performance computing, high-end mobile processors and power distribution.

— High-performance computing, high-end mobile processors and power distribution. NEW Silicon Photonics — Integrated photonic chips that use light instead of electrons to transmit data.

— Integrated photonic chips that use light instead of electrons to transmit data. NEW APAMs — Analog, power, automotive and mixed signal.

— Analog, power, automotive and mixed signal. T2000 — Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, massive parallelism, system-level testing for system in package (SiP), display driver testing.

— Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, massive parallelism, system-level testing for system in package (SiP), display driver testing. Radio Frequency — All topics for RF, including 5G and mmWave.

All topics for RF, including 5G and mmWave. Test Methodologies — Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements.

— Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements. Hardware and Software Design Integration — Utilizing the latest hardware or software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.

— Utilizing the latest hardware or software features, test cells and new test system enhancements. Hot Topics — New market drivers and future trends, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence, Internet of Things (IoT) (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes).

— New market drivers and future trends, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence, Internet of Things (IoT) (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes). Device/System Level Test — Specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles, and multi-chip system-in-package devices.

— Specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles, and multi-chip system-in-package devices. Factory Automation — Methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production, improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), yield and uptime, and improving cost management.



Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at https://voice.advantest.com/call-for-papers/. To be considered, submissions must be received by Nov. 7, 2025. Accepted abstracts will be notified on Dec. 30, 2025. Attendees at the conference sessions in May 2026 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.



For more information about the VOICE 2026 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://voice.advantest.com/ or email corpcomms@advantest.com.

About VOICE 2026

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2026 on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

