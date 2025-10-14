From Tool to Ecosystem: Meta Dot Pioneers STEAM Education Innovation in Hong Kong, Powered by GPTBots.ai

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Dot, a leading professional education consultancy, in partnership with GPTBots.ai, the enterprise AI Agent platform from Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), announced a major business model transformation. Within one year, Meta Dot leveraged GPTBots' low-code platform to evolve from providing expert consultancy to deploying a scalable, AI-driven curriculum ecosystem, successfully productizing its deep educational expertise for global expansion.





The challenge for Meta Dot, as a specialist consultancy, was to scale its unique teaching methodologies—a common bottleneck for professional service firms where expert knowledge is difficult to standardize and replicate.

To address this, Meta Dot used GPTBots.ai as its AI technical backbone. The company first built its ZenseAI platform to solve initial industry pain points like teacher administrative burden. Building on this success, Meta Dot further integrated AI into its high-value "Smart Ocean" STEAM curriculum, transforming its proven teaching methodologies into a suite of innovative AI-powered teaching assistants.

These AI Agents, including a pre-class “Dive Brief” bot and the “In-class Coral Coach,” are built with technologies like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to provide real-time, context-aware student support and create a data-driven feedback loop for curriculum optimization.



“GPTBots provides us with powerful data support capabilities to scientifically optimize our curriculum,” said Sky Lo, Founder of Meta Dot. “By analyzing the learning data, we can clearly fulfil market needs and student pain points. This technology is our bridge to the international market, allowing us to break language and cultural barriers and deliver our educational philosophy at scale.”

This partnership exemplifies how the GPTBots platform enables innovation by transforming a client's core intellectual property into a scalable, global solution.

About Meta Dot:

Meta Dot is a professional education consultancy specializing in innovative STEAM curriculum design. The company focuses on integrating cutting-edge technology with proven educational methodologies to foster students' creativity and problem-solving skills.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai, an enterprise AI Agent platform from Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), enables businesses to build and manage AI Agents without extensive coding. It supports a wide range of applications, from intelligent customer service to data analysis, helping enterprises drive innovation and growth in the AI era.

