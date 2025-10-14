CoinEx Chief Analyst Jeff Ko Delivers Keynote Speech at the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo 2025: “Crypto x TradFi – Blurring the Lines”

Exploring the Convergence of Finance: CoinEx Accelerates the Integration of Digital Assets and Traditional Markets

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx captured industry attention at the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo 2025, where Jeff Ko, Chief Analyst at CoinEx, delivered an influential keynote titled “Crypto x TradFi: Blurring the Lines.”



Drawing from both macro-financial and technological perspectives, Ko analyzed the deep structural integration of digital assets and traditional finance (TradFi) — and what this convergence means for the next era of global finance.

From Competition to Collaboration: The Merging of Crypto and TradFi

Jeff Ko emphasized that the convergence between crypto and traditional finance has entered a structural deepening phase.



From the rise of ETFs, to the institutionalization of stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, blockchain is evolving into a fundamental layer of global financial infrastructure.

According to Ko’s research:

Global crypto ETF assets under management (AUM) have surpassed US$180 billion ;



; Institutional investors now hold 18% of all Bitcoin ;



; The total market capitalization of stablecoins has exceeded US$300 billion, becoming a cornerstone of on-chain liquidity.



“The convergence of Crypto and TradFi is not a zero-sum game — it’s a redefinition of trust.”

— Jeff Ko, Chief Analyst at CoinEx

Ko underscored that the next phase of financial innovation will not be defined by the binary of centralization versus decentralization,

but by collaboration, transparency, and technological trust.



CoinEx, he said, aims to serve as a bridge between users, institutions, and innovation, helping digital assets evolve from peripheral instruments into core elements of global finance.

Understanding Stablecoin Yields: The Real Economics of On-Chain Finance

Ko presented CoinEx Research’s analytical model on the generation of stablecoin yields, breaking down the true mechanics behind the numbers.

He noted that yield sources extend beyond DeFi farming to include multiple structured financial layers:

Lending and funding arbitrage (Aave, Sky, Ethena, etc.) — 4–10%



(Aave, Sky, Ethena, etc.) — 4–10% RWA-based yields (e.g., U.S. Treasury tokenization by Ondo) — ~4%



(e.g., U.S. Treasury tokenization by Ondo) — ~4% Structured options strategies (dual-currency, options, derivatives) — 10%+



(dual-currency, options, derivatives) — 10%+ CEX saving products and reward systems — 5–10%



This framework provides a transparent view of where yield originates, offering a more realistic understanding of the on-chain financial economy — and reinforcing CoinEx’s mission to build a transparent, research-driven financial ecosystem.

RWA and DAT: The Next Phase of Asset Tokenization

Ko highlighted that tokenization is rapidly expanding from single-asset use cases into a multi-sector ecosystem encompassing real estate, art, bonds, and private credit.

CoinEx Research sees this as the foundation of a new phase of Digital Asset Transformation (DAT) — enabling traditional assets to become programmable, liquid, and borderless.

At the same time, VCs, mining groups, and token foundations are actively investing in DAT-related initiatives, signaling a reconstruction of product structures and yield distribution models in global capital markets.

“The four-year market cycle is being rewritten,” Ko said.

As ETFs, stablecoins, and RWA integration reshape capital inflows, crypto markets are becoming more stable and synchronized with traditional cycles — transforming from an isolated economy into an integrated component of the global financial system.

Global Expansion: Deepening CoinEx’s Web3 Presence

CoinEx’s participation at the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo marks a key milestone in its 2025 global strategy — extending its ongoing engagement and influence in the Web3 ecosystem.

In August 2025 , CoinEx joined Coinfest Asia , one of Southeast Asia’s top blockchain summits, engaging in dialogue on payment innovation and regulatory frameworks.



, CoinEx joined , one of Southeast Asia’s top blockchain summits, engaging in dialogue on payment innovation and regulatory frameworks. In September, CoinEx served as a Gold Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, showcasing its expanding product ecosystem and thought leadership on financial inclusion and user empowerment.



These high-profile global appearances underscore CoinEx’s commitment to open collaboration, fostering constructive dialogue between the crypto industry, regulators, and traditional financial institutions —

from vision to execution, from technology to trust.



Product Innovation: Building a Secure, Transparent, and User-Centric Financial Ecosystem

Guided by its brand vision “Your Crypto Trading Expert,” CoinEx continues to focus on technological innovation and user-driven design.

In 2025, the exchange introduced a series of flagship updates aimed at enhancing security, accessibility, and transparency across its ecosystem:

CoinEx Pay — Driving crypto payment adoption in real-world commerce.



— Driving crypto payment adoption in real-world commerce. Upgraded Flexible Savings — Balancing high yield with liquidity flexibility.



— Balancing high yield with liquidity flexibility. CoinEx Vault — Strengthening asset transparency with proof-of-reserves and multi-layered security.



— Strengthening asset transparency with proof-of-reserves and multi-layered security. OnChain Platform — Simplifying decentralized token (DEX) trading for broader accessibility.



Each innovation reflects CoinEx’s core belief: open collaboration and transparent design are the foundations of next-generation finance.

Eight Years of Growth: From Resilience to Reinvention

The year 2025 marks the 8th anniversary of CoinEx — a milestone symbolizing not only its longevity but also its capacity for reinvention amid market transformation.

Since its founding, CoinEx has upheld a user-first philosophy, consistently balancing security, compliance, and innovation.

“Innovation and inclusion are not parallel paths — they are mutually reinforcing,”

said a CoinEx spokesperson.

“Our mission is to ensure Web3 technologies truly empower both users and institutions, making finance fairer and more accessible for all.”

Looking ahead, CoinEx will continue to leverage technology, trust, and collaboration to drive the evolution of a more open, transparent, and inclusive digital financial ecosystem.



About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b15c3e4d-0214-4025-8070-6410fbb3fa86

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed39f46-526d-45e6-a0cf-f133cfd31949

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f09c11af-2572-4f76-b861-eacdcf0d2876

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1325c9f1-c2d8-4aaa-badd-ee68168a389a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/315c10f5-bdb3-4d51-81ce-da989c217095