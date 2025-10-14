SEON Recognized by Datos Insights in its Fraud & AML Fintech Spotlight

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , has been highlighted by Datos Insights in its Fraud & AML Fintech Spotlight: Q3 2025 . The quarterly report spotlights vendors with unique approaches to fraud and AML challenges facing financial services firms.



Datos Insights, a leading research and advisory firm serving the banking, payments and financial services industries, featured SEON for three key capabilities: data enrichment that creates comprehensive risk profiles, platform integration that reduces operational complexity and customization that enables rapid threat response.



“The convergence of fraud and compliance requirements demands platforms that can adapt as quickly as the threats they face,” said Gabrielle Inhofe, Senior Associate, Datos Insights. “Proprietary signals gathered over time, paired with configurable analytics, give organizations the resilience to keep pace with evolving fraud tactics while satisfying complex regulatory expectations.”



As detailed in the report, SEON's platform combines digital footprint analysis with device intelligence to provide integrated identity verification, transaction monitoring and AML case management. Organizations can customize risk logic and process decisions in real time, rather than waiting for vendor updates when new fraud patterns emerge.



SEON processes over 15 million fraud checks daily and has prevented more than $300 billion in attempted fraud. SEON clients have reported results including up to 99% fewer multi-accounting fraud attempts, an 87% reduction in fraudulent transactions and 75% less time spent on manual reviews.



"Fraud teams are dealing with faster-moving threats while trying to protect customer experience," said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. "Our approach gives organizations the data context they need to make confident decisions without creating friction. Being featured by Datos Insights validates what we're hearing from customers about the value of a unified platform."



The Datos Insights Fraud & AML Fintech Spotlight is a quarterly report series profiling emerging fintech vendors supporting fraud prevention and AML compliance Datos Insights selects featured fintech vendors exclusively based on level of innovation and their interesting approaches to wider business challenges facing fraud and AML markets.



SEON serves organizations in iGaming, fintech, financial services, payments and retail, with clients including Worldcoin, Wise, Plaid and Revolut. The company recently announced an $80 million Series C funding round.



Seon’s profile featured in the Datos Insights Fraud & AML Fintech Spotlight: Q3 2025 report is available at datos-insights.com and seon.io/datos-insights-report .

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



Media Contact

press@seon.io

