Wrap Achieves Key Milestone in Counter-UAS Development with Successful MERLIN Stage One Testing Conducted by Wrap

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety and unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) solutions, today announced the successful completion of Stage One of Phase II testing for its modular aerial defense system, Project MERLIN-1.

Led by Michael Brown, Vice President of Product at Wrap, testing was conducted at Wrap's new U.S. manufacturing and research headquarters in Norton, Virginia, and an off-site test range in Raleigh, North Carolina. Stage One tests focused on validating critical design specifications, including housing size, remote flight, fixed control deployments, initial recoil measurements, and payload integration on a live test range.





"We believe the tests suggest that our MERLIN housing unit is reliable and reusable," said Mike Brown, Vice President of Product at Wrap. "With our successful Stage One tests, we believe Wrap is ready for Stage Two, fully remote flight and fully remote fire control testing."

Phase II follows Wrap's successful proof-of-concept Phase I trials in August 2025, which demonstrated the viability of the Company's patented tethered entanglement technology as part of its surface-to-air program. Built on Wrap’s proven BolaWrap® tether technology, Project MERLIN maintains Wrap’s non-lethal technology and reinforces the Company's mission to expand into new UAS and CUAS markets.





"The MERLIN platform represents the foundation of the next evolution of Wrap's technology portfolio," said Braden Frame, Chief Commercial Officer at Wrap. "As we continue development, our focus is on translating these early R&D engineering successes into commercially viable solutions and products for law enforcement, public safety, defense, and allied markets worldwide. We are committed to bringing solutions that are not only effective, but scalable and sustainable within our Made-In-America focused Virginia manufacturing hub."

We believe these tests showcased the effectiveness and versatility of our technology, paving the way for the Project MERLIN initiative.

The Project MERLIN initiative supports Wrap's broader strategy to extend its proven tether and cassette systems into new mission sets, including CUAS aerial defense and offense through non-lethal engagement, as well as future UAS public safety missions. With its Virginia facility serving as a central hub, we believe the Company is well-positioned to accelerate R&D and integration efforts, promoting future production and deployment readiness.





About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Wrap’s Project MERLIN-1 initiative and plans for commercialization, the results of Phase I testing, anticipated Phase II testing and expected outcomes therefrom and plans to expand into CUAS aerial defense and future UAS public safety missions. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0746d06f-556a-4f41-ad0b-479f1e738815

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02fa4259-4831-463a-b309-db42f5dedca0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2336493-983c-4573-9502-d54dd9d00c84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/398f7874-26a4-4302-b284-a298fb9c4e36