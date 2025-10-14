Bitcoin Bancorp Announces FINRA Completion of Corporate Name Change to Bitcoin Bancorp and New Trading Symbol “BCBC”

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp. (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), formerly Bullet Blockchain, Inc. and trading under the symbol (OTC: BULT), today announced that FINRA has confirmed and completed the Company’s corporate action to change its name to Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. and its trading symbol to “BCBC.” The Company’s common stock will begin trading on the OTC market under the new symbol BCBC effective at the open of trading on October 15, 2025.

No action is required by our shareholders. Key Highlights:

New Corporate name: From Bullet Blockchain, Inc. to Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

New Symbol change: From BULT to BCBC, effective 10/15/2025.

effective 10/15/2025. Shareholder action: No action is required; all existing shares remain valid and tradable.

CUSIP: Current CUSIP will remain the same: 12023B103.

ISIN: Current ISIN will remain the same: US12023B1035.

“Rebranding to Bitcoin Bancorp marks the evolution of our Company into a Bitcoin-native financial services institution with patented Bitcoin ATM technologies, a licensed Bitcoin ATM network, and Bitcoin Treasury management solutions for NASDAQ companies,” said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. “We envision Bitcoin Bancorp will serve as the bridge between traditional finance and digital asset infrastructure, combining innovation, compliance, and institutional trust.”

Bitcoin Bancorp’s recent moves ensure that the Company remains at the forefront of innovation, offering innovative crypto financial services and building a trusted brand name. Bitcoin Bancorp’s ownership of Bitcoin ATMs and two (2) U.S. patents protecting its Bitcoin ATM technologies forms the backbone of Bitcoin Bancorp’s mission to make Bitcoin accessible, auditable, and seamlessly integrated into the global financial ecosystem.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BCBC) – is a diversified digital asset and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies, software development, and Web 3.0. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is the owner and exclusive licensor of intellectual property consisting of two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents – U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs which are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing shareholder value. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the U.S. and does not provide banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

For investor and general information, please email contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BULT/profile

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “belief,” “envision,” “expects,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.