Provident Bank Strengthens Retail Leadership Team, Appointing Renee Altomonte EVP, Retail Banking Director

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution with branches across New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and parts of New York, has announced the appointment of Renee Altomonte as Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Director.





Reporting to Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, Ms. Altomonte will be responsible for the branch network and driving the overall success of the retail bank. Her mandate includes strategic planning, optimizing branch operations, and leading retail sales and service. In addition, she will oversee the execution of the retail bank’s strategic plan to meet our key business objectives of growing deposits, expanding our customer base, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“I am pleased to welcome Renee as our new Retail Banking Director,” said Vito Giannola. “Her exceptional track record of delivering results will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategy for growing deposits and our customer base across New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and New York. Renee’s passion for success aligns with our commitment to place our customers, team members, and communities at the center of all we do.”

Ms. Altomonte has more than 30 years’ experience as a results-driven financial services leader, driving sales growth and ensuring operational excellence. Her wide range of experience will help propel the bank's growth, innovation, and profitability across its retail footprint. Prior to joining Provident Bank, she held several senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility at TD Bank.

"I am thrilled to join Provident Bank and contribute to its legacy as a successful and highly regarded financial institution with deep community roots," said Ms. Altomonte. "My objective is to leverage my experience in leading high-performing teams and developing customer-centric strategies to enhance the bank's retail operations, drive profitable growth, and further the bank’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for both customers and employees."

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.22 billion as of March 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

