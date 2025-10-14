Commerce Unlocks the Power of Feed Management for D2C and B2B Merchants with Launch of Feedonomics Surface

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced the availability of Feedonomics Surface , a new solution that simplifies and automates the process of connecting product catalogs to important advertising channels like Google Shopping and Meta.

Feedonomics Surface provides Feedonomics' powerful data optimization and automation tools directly to merchants so they can improve their return on advertising spending with a stronger data feed. With Feedonomics Surface, users can easily create, manage and synchronize high-quality product feeds without needing extensive technical knowledge.

“With Feedonomics Surface, merchants can go live on Google and Meta quickly and launch ad campaigns without the technical headaches,” said Austin Comer, general manager of small business at Commerce, the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics and Makeswift. “This represents Commerce’s commitment to modernizing commerce by laying the groundwork for a future where artificial intelligence and machine learning provide intelligent insights and automatic improvements to a merchant’s data so they can thrive in the world of omnichannel and agentic commerce.”

Available to BigCommerce merchants, Feedonomics Surface is designed to serve direct-to-consumer brands and B2B companies currently managing product data across Meta and Google and in need of a powerful self-service tool to improve operational efficiency.

The merchant benefits of Feedonomics Surface include:

Streamlined Channel Access: Easily list and advertise products on major platforms like Google and Meta, helping them quickly expand their market reach.

Easily list and advertise products on major platforms like Google and Meta, helping them quickly expand their market reach. Simplicity and Automation: Eliminate the technical complexity of feed management. The solution leverages AI and automation for product categorization, feed creation and synchronization, saving merchants valuable time.

Eliminate the technical complexity of feed management. The solution leverages AI and automation for product categorization, feed creation and synchronization, saving merchants valuable time. Reliable and Accurate Data: Ensure product listings are always up to date and accurate. Automated syncing and powerful data tools minimize errors and maximize performance.

Ensure product listings are always up to date and accurate. Automated syncing and powerful data tools minimize errors and maximize performance. Scalable Solutions: Start with the free version and seamlessly upgrade as the business grows and data needs become more complex.

Start with the free version and seamlessly upgrade as the business grows and data needs become more complex. Empowered Control: Give merchants direct control over their product data. Whether through simple manual overrides or powerful, at-scale transformations, the app ensures data is optimized for each channel.



In addition to the existing features and functionality, Commerce plans to continue strengthening Feedonomics Surface with additional agentic AI, advertising and marketplace channels, generative AI features for data optimization, and availability on additional platforms.

To learn more about Feedonomics Surface, click here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/product/feedonomics-surface/

