Red Cat Announces Partnership to Enable FANG™ FPV Drone Deployment from AV’s P550™ UAS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced a development roadmap with AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) to enable Red Cat’s FANG™ FPV drones to be deployed as a payload from AV’s P550™ all-electric Group 2 eVTOL UAS.

Red Cat is actively working with AV to develop a marsupial configuration that enables the P550 to carry and release FANG from its modular CLIK interface. Leveraging the P550’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture, the concept demonstrates how interoperable unmanned systems can work together to deploy a smaller FPV drone from a long-endurance Group 2 platform to extend reach and tactical flexibility within a single mission framework.

“This collaboration reflects how U.S. companies can come together to advance modular, interoperable technologies that strengthen operational capability,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “By exploring how FANG can be deployed from the P550, we’re showing what’s possible when small, agile systems are paired with long-endurance platforms to create greater reach, responsiveness, and mission versatility.”

“The P550 was engineered with open-architecture flexibility at its core,” said Jason Hendrix, Vice President & General Manager of sUAS at AV. “Our collaboration with Red Cat underscores that design philosophy and the integration of payloads like FANG broaden operational reach and create new mission possibilities for the warfighter. Together, we’re demonstrating how adaptable Group 2 systems can integrate with sUAS to support the Army’s vision for scalable, multi-echelon operations.”

A Development Roadmap for Modular, Multi-Echelon Operations

AV’s P550 is an autonomous, all-electric Group 2 eVTOL UAS featuring a 15-pound modular payload capacity, five-hour endurance, and advanced AI-enabled autonomy.

Red Cat’s FANG™ FPV drone, part of its Arachnid Family of Systems, is an NDAA-compliant FPV platform built for ISR and tactical applications. When deployed from a P550 in a marsupial configuration, FANG can provide close-in situational awareness beyond visual line of sight, enhance operator decision-making and, in future iterations, support additional payload configurations.

Red Cat and AV are collaborating on the engineering, interface, and control requirements needed to enable this payload deployment concept. The teams are conducting design and compatibility work ahead of future demonstrations to showcase how modular systems can expand mission flexibility for U.S. and allied defense forces.

This forward-looking collaboration aims to:

Demonstrate interoperability between Group 2 and FPV-class systems

Extend FPV operational range through aerial deployment

Combine long- and short-range ISR capabilities within one mission

Showcase modular, MOSA-aligned pathways for the Army’s evolving sUAS ecosystem





About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Indicate Media

peter@indicatemedia.com

(347) 880-2895

Investor Contact:

Investors@redcat.red