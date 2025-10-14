Makera Unveils Makera Z1 on Kickstarter: A Next-Generation Desktop CNC Built for Creators

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makera today announced the official launch of the Makera Z1 , now debuting on Kickstarter. Makera Z1 is designed to bring industrial-grade CNC performance to the desktop—without the industrial price tag. While traditional CNC machines often cost upwards of $20,000 and require complex setup, Makera Z1 delivers 0.02 mm precision, 4-axis machining, and a Quick Tool Changer in a compact, affordable package. Unlike many hobbyist tools that rely on fragmented third-party software, the Z1 integrates Makera’s user-friendly CAM platform and an all-in-one digital fabrication ecosystem, making advanced machining more approachable. For creators, educators, and professionals, it’s a powerful new solution that bridges the gap between accessibility and professional performance.

“Our mission has always been to create powerful, smart, and easy-to-use DIY tools that empower everyone to become a master creator,” said Josh, Founder of Makera. “As makers ourselves, we’ve experienced the steep learning curve and complexity of traditional CNC machines. That’s why we built Makera Z1 to break down those barriers. By combining digital technology with intelligent design, we’re giving creators of all levels the ability to bring their ideas to life—without the frustration or the high cost.”

A Smarter CNC for Every Maker

The Makera Z1 is more than just another desktop CNC—it’s a complete rethinking of what creators can achieve. Traditional machines are often bulky, expensive, and hard to master. Z1 flips that narrative by combining industrial-level precision, smart automation, and an intuitive, all-in-one design that fits comfortably on any desktop.

At its core, the Z1 streamlines the entire machining process. The Quick Tool Changer enables users to swap cutting or engraving tools in seconds—no manual tweaks, no downtime. Auto Probing & Leveling takes the guesswork out of setup. Z1 automatically probes the workpiece to detect thickness and surface position, then levels it in real time for precise alignment before machining. Together, these features remove common setup frustrations and keep workflows smooth and uninterrupted from start to finish.

For makers ready to push creative boundaries, 4-Axis Machining unlocks complex, multi-dimensional designs that typically require bulky industrial machines. The optional Laser Module adds even more flexibility, allowing for precise engraving and cutting across a wide range of materials.

Durability and cleanliness are built in. Makera Z1’s One-Piece Cast Frame provides a rigid, stable foundation that ensures precision with every carve, cut, and engraving. Meanwhile, the all-new AeroDust™ Collection System—featuring a high-pressure blower and duct system—removes debris as it’s generated, keeping the workspace clean and the heat under control.

The built-in camera keeps users connected with real-time remote monitoring and time-lapse capture, making it easy to oversee projects and share the entire creative process. And thanks to its quiet, fully enclosed design, the Z1 keeps noise and dust contained, creating a safer, cleaner, and more focused working environment.

A Complete Digital Fabrication Ecosystem

Makera has expanded beyond hardware to create a full digital fabrication ecosystem designed to streamline the entire making process.

The company’s software platform, Makera Studio — formerly known as Makera CAM — has undergone a comprehensive UI and interaction redesign across desktop and mobile. The upgrade improves usability and reduces the learning curve for both beginners and experienced users. By integrating the machine-control software directly into Studio, Makera has eliminated extra steps, allowing users to control their projects from design to production within a single interface.

A new Smart Machining Wizard further simplifies the workflow. The system offers preset machining solutions for reliefs, 4-axis projects and PCBs, and automatically recommends toolpath parameters based on geometric analysis.

Makera has also introduced Makerables, a content community built to connect and inspire makers. Users can browse and share models, join maker competitions, and earn rewards through a point-based system.

For creators who want to skip complex modeling, Makerables includes AI Modeling tools that generate 3D models, relief, and image-based designs within minutes. The AI Gallery provides an accessible way for anyone to turn ideas into production-ready files — no prior modeling experience required.

Endless Possibilities for Every Maker

“Makera Z1 was built for creators of all kinds,” said Josh, Makera’s founder. “Rooted in our philosophy, ‘Created by Makers, for Makers,’ we wanted to design a tool that empowers hobbyists, educators, and small businesses alike to turn ideas into reality.”

The Makera Z1 is versatile enough to support a wide range of creative and professional applications:

DIY and Maker Projects : Build electronics, remote-controlled models, robots, musical instruments, and photography equipment with precision and ease.

: Build electronics, remote-controlled models, robots, musical instruments, and photography equipment with precision and ease. Crafts and Artisanal Work : Explore jewelry making, woodworking, relief carving, sculpture, and other hands-on creative projects.

: Explore jewelry making, woodworking, relief carving, sculpture, and other hands-on creative projects. Educational and Professional Use: Enable students and researchers to prototype, experiment, and learn using industrial-grade capabilities on a desktop platform.





From hobbyists pursuing a passion project to small businesses prototyping innovative products, Makera Z1 adapts to the needs of its users, providing a reliable, precise, and intuitive solution for every creative challenge.

Join the Next Era of Making

“Looking ahead, we aim to make CNC tools more accessible, unlock new creative possibilities, and build a holistic DIY ecosystem that integrates hardware, software, and a vibrant content community,” said Josh, Makera’s founder. “With Makera Z1, we’re not just launching a product—we’re shaping the future of intelligent DIY tools and empowering every creator to bring their ideas to life.”

Now launching on Kickstarter , Makera Z1 invites early backers to experience this next-generation desktop CNC solution and join a community redefining creativity, precision, and intelligent making.

About Makera

Makera is a technology company founded by seasoned makers to revolutionize digital manufacturing tools. Rooted in the philosophy “Created by Makers, for Makers,” Makera brings industrial-grade CNC precision to creators, educators, and researchers through integrated hardware innovation, intuitive software, and a vibrant content community.

