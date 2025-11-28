Makera Z1 Achieves Landmark Kickstarter Success and Wins the FDA Gold Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makera , a rising hardware innovator focused on creator-centered manufacturing tools, today announced two major achievements for its new desktop CNC machine, the Makera Z1 . The Z1’s Kickstarter campaign has delivered outstanding performance, demonstrating strong global demand for accessible, professional-grade digital fabrication. At the same time, the product has been awarded the French Design Award (FDA) Gold Award, recognizing its excellence in industrial design and user-focused engineering.





Global Design Recognition

The French Design Award honors outstanding product innovation, engineering achievement, and human-centered design. Winning the Gold Award positions Makera Z1 among the top professional desktop machines worldwide.

For Makera, the honor validates years of development work and reinforces the team’s belief that desktop CNC machines can deliver professional-level results without sacrificing accessibility or workspace efficiency. It also gives the Z1 added momentum as it expands from Kickstarter into wider global markets.

“We’re deeply grateful for the incredible support from our community,” Josh, Makera's founder, said.” The success of Makera Z1’s crowdfunding campaign and the honor of receiving the FDA Gold Award remind us why we started this journey in the first place. We’ll keep improving, keep innovating, and keep building better tools and experiences for every creator.”





Advanced Features That Set Makera Z1 Apart

Makera Z1 ’s strong market traction is closely tied to its engineering upgrades and maker-focused design. Each feature reflects Makera’s commitment to delivering professional capability in a desktop-friendly form factor.

Precision Made Simple

At the core of the machine are two performance-driven systems designed to streamline every step of the workflow. The Quick Tool Changer allows fast, effortless tool swaps, cutting downtime and keeping production moving. Auto Probing and Leveling further simplify setup by automatically detecting surfaces and calibrating cutting paths, delivering consistent accuracy without manual adjustments. With true 4-axis machining and optional laser processing, the Z1 supports a wide range of creative and professional uses—from woodworking and prototyping to engraving, sign-making, and more.

Smarter Monitoring with a Built-In Camera

Another standout feature is its Built-in Camera. Users can remotely monitor machining progress in real time, helping ensure safety, accuracy, and peace of mind during long or complex jobs. The camera also enables time-lapse capture, making it easier to document projects, share builds, or review each step to improve future workflows.

Innovative Integrated Dust Collection

Makera’s Innovative Integrated Dust Collection system rethinks how desktop CNC machines manage debris. The spindle incorporates a high-pressure fan and internal airflow channels that clear chips while cooling the machine. Waste is pulled through a bottom dust port, keeping the workspace clean without relying on bulky external units. The compact, all-in-one structure not only improves safety and cleanliness but also makes the system easier to move and operate in small studios, classrooms, or workshops.

Shaping the Future of Digital Fabrication

“Our mission has always been simple,” Josh said. “We want to create powerful, smart, and easy-to-use DIY tools that help anyone become a master creator. That belief guides every decision we make—lowering barriers, simplifying the process, and giving people the confidence to build more and dream bigger.”

As the Makera Z1 continues to gain momentum, the company sees this moment as both a milestone and a starting point. The team plans to build on the Z1’s early success, expand its smart tool ecosystem, and push digital fabrication toward a more accessible, intelligent, and creator-driven future.

About Makera

Makera is a technology company founded by seasoned makers to revolutionize digital manufacturing tools. Rooted in the philosophy “Created by Makers, for Makers,” Makera brings industrial-grade CNC precision to creators, educators, and researchers through integrated hardware innovation, intuitive software, and a vibrant content community.

