Makera Z1 Breaks Kickstarter Milestone: Redefining Desktop CNC for the Next Generation of Makers









SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makera, a technology company founded by seasoned makers, today announced the strong early success of its Makera Z1 Kickstarter campaign , marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to bring industrial-grade CNC technology to every creator’s desktop. Since its launch, the campaign has raised $3,800,000 from over 3200 backers in just 24 hours, reflecting surging demand for smarter, more accessible digital fabrication tools.

Makers Respond, Community Resonates





The enthusiastic response from the maker community has exceeded Makera’s expectations. Within days of the Kickstarter launch, backers from around the world have rallied behind the project, validating both the product’s market potential and the company’s vision for the future of digital fabrication.

“Our community’s support is the clearest proof that we’re building something meaningful,” said Josh, Founder of Makera. “From day one, our mission has been to create powerful, smart, and easy-to-use DIY tools that empower everyone to become a master creator. Seeing makers, educators, and innovators embrace this vision is both humbling and energizing.”

Josh emphasized that this is just the beginning. As Makera continues to integrate smart technology, intelligent workflows, and community-driven innovation, the company is laying the foundation for the next generation of DIY tools.

Innovation That Resonates with Makers

So why has the Makera Z1 captured so much attention? Early backers were particularly drawn to its combination of industrial-grade precision and smart automation—features usually found in large, expensive factory machines. With Makera Z1, Makera delivers that same level of performance in a compact, accessible, and intelligently designed desktop tool.

Its 0.02 mm machining accuracy ensures professional results, while features like the Quick Tool Changer and Auto Probing & Leveling drastically simplify setup and workflow. This balance of power and ease-of-use is what makes the Z1 stand out in a crowded market.

What really sets Z1 apart is the Makerables content community. Here, users can share and download models, join maker competitions, and use AI-powered tools to turn ideas into 3D designs, reliefs, or image-based models in just minutes — no modeling experience needed. Early backers say this all-in-one ecosystem doesn’t just speed up prototyping, it also brings makers together, turning Z1 from a single machine into a full digital fabrication hub.

Packed with advanced features, the Makera Z1 bridges the gap between professional manufacturing and personal creativity.





Key Features:

Quick Tool Changer – Fast and seamless tool swaps to improve efficiency.



– Fast and seamless tool swaps to improve efficiency. Auto Probing and Leveling – Automatic surface detection and calibration for precise machining.



– Automatic surface detection and calibration for precise machining. 4-Axis Machining – Expanded capability for complex, multi-dimensional projects.



– Expanded capability for complex, multi-dimensional projects. Laser Module – Optional laser engraving for versatile applications.



– Optional laser engraving for versatile applications. External Dust Collector – A compatible system for maintaining a clean and safe workspace.



– A compatible system for maintaining a clean and safe workspace. Integrated Die-Cast Frame – Rigid, stable, and durable all-in-one structural design.



– Rigid, stable, and durable all-in-one structural design. Built-in Camera – Remote monitoring and time-lapse capture.



– Remote monitoring and time-lapse capture. Innovative Integrated Dust Collection – New compact solution for enhanced cleanliness and safety.



– New compact solution for enhanced cleanliness and safety. Compact Form Factor – Small footprint with professional-grade performance.



Real-World Use and Early Feedback

Early backers envision using Z1 for everything from precision prototyping to hands-on creative projects, reflecting its versatility across different user groups. For DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists, Z1 delivers the power to build electronics, remote-controlled models, musical instruments, and photography equipment with industrial-level accuracy—right from their desktop.

Artisans and crafters see new opportunities in jewelry making, woodworking, and intricate relief carving, where Z1’s precision and 4-axis machining capabilities unlock a level of detail typically reserved for high-end workshop tools.

In education and research settings, teachers and students are exploring how Z1 can bring digital fabrication into classrooms and labs, enabling rapid experimentation and project-based learning. Early feedback highlights not only the machine’s precision and ease of use but also its ability to streamline workflows, making advanced CNC accessible to a broader creative community.

Pioneering the Future of Smart Digital DIY

“Our long-term vision is to become the global leader in smart digital DIY tools,” says Josh. “We believe the future of DIY lies in digitization, intelligence, and AI integration. As the pioneer of smart desktop CNC machines, Makera is already shaping the industry—but we’re just getting started.”

By deeply understanding users and driving continuous innovation, Makera aims to:

Make CNC tools more accessible and intuitive



Unlock new creative possibilities through smart technology



Build a complete DIY ecosystem that connects hardware, software, and a vibrant content community





As the campaign gains momentum, backers are getting a first look at what could redefine desktop CNC. The Makera team invites creators and professionals alike to join this new wave of digital craftsmanship by supporting the project and experiencing Z1 firsthand.

About Makera

Makera is a technology company founded by seasoned makers to revolutionize digital manufacturing tools. Rooted in the philosophy “Created by Makers, for Makers,” Makera brings industrial-grade CNC precision to creators, educators, and researchers through integrated hardware innovation, intuitive software, and a vibrant content community.

Media Contacts：

Contact Person: Makera Team

Email: press@makera.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c32e4ee9-f10e-4123-adf2-3318713da137

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4678698d-9505-4053-9c05-ea95efd31b8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12736fc7-55c5-4b57-a430-8de3a1c6e97a