Critical Minerals Becoming More Critical as U.S. Government’s Proposed Funding Expected to Accelerate Growth

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

The U.S. Government has recently been showing that Critical Minerals just became much more critical for the country in the near and long future. The present administration has made it clear: securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals is non-negotiable. Through executive orders, federal loans, and direct equity investments, the government is injecting billions into the industry to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries. This includes initiatives under the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DoE), and the Office of Strategic Capital, aimed at accelerating exploration, extraction, and processing within the U.S. or allied territories. The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced its intent to issue notices of funding opportunities totaling nearly $1 billion to advance and scale mining, processing, and manufacturing technologies across key stages of the critical minerals and materials supply chains. The funding announcements, issued in accordance with a White House Executive Order Unleashing American Energy, will help ensure a more secure, predictable, and affordable supply of critical minerals and materials that are foundational to American energy dominance, national security, and industrial competitiveness. Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Military Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MILIF) (CSE: MILI), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP).

The U.S. Department of Energy proposed NOFOs include: Critical Minerals and Materials Accelerator - The Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office expects to release a NOFO of up to $50 million early this fall through the Critical Minerals and Materials (CMM) Accelerator program. The CMM Accelerator promotes technology maturation that can unlock capital investments and facilitate domestic commercialization. The proposed NOFO addresses several areas of interest, including processes in the rare-earth magnet supply chain; processes to refine and alloy gallium, gallium nitride, germanium, and silicon carbide for use in semiconductors; cost-competitive technologies for direct lithium extraction and separation; and critical-material separation technologies that allow for the co-production of useful products from byproducts and scrap. “For too long, the United States has relied on foreign actors to supply and process the critical materials that are essential to modern life and our national security,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “…The Energy Department will play a leading role in reshoring the processing of critical materials and expanding our domestic supply of these indispensable resources.”

Military Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MILIF) (CSE: MILI) Announces Boulder Sample Results of 11.45% and 6.58% Antimony and Soil Sampling Identifies Previously Unknown Anomaly, West Gore Antimony-Gold Project, Canada - Military Metals Corp. (FSE: QN90) (the “Company” or “MILI”) reports soil sampling results and concentrations of mineralized boulders were discovered at three locations on the Company’s 100% owned past producing West Gore antimony-gold project. (“West Gore” or the “Property”). The three boulder areas are along a road which bisects the central project area, notably proximal to the intersection of the road with the interpreted structure targeted by the soil campaign. These rocks, were batched into three samples for analysis.

Highlights:

Sample 247234 featured angular cobbles of country rock crosscut by 2-5cm wide stibnite bearing quartz veins and returned 6.58% Sb with 0.992 g/t Au.

Sample 247233 featured subangular cobbles of quartz with semi-massive stibnite and massive stibnite. These stibnite rich specimens returned 11.45% Sb with 21.5 g//t Au

Sample 247235 was characterized by a group of angular aplitic quartz cobbles found proximal to the stibnite mineralized rocks comprising sample 247233. This sample of quartz float returned 3.49 g/t Au with 0.049% Sb.

Previously unknown soil anomaly was discovered through a 78-sample soil orientation grid over a previously unexplored geological structure parallel to that which hosts the past producing mine has revealed a previously unknown antimony soil anomaly.





Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated,” We knew that West Gore has been under-explored since mining operations terminated in the early 1900’s. The Company is thrilled that our early exploration reconnaissance on the project is already beginning to develop new exploration targets overlooked by previous operators, highlighted by the newly identified soil anomaly and high-grade surface samples of 11.45% and 6.58% antimony along with 3.49 grams per tonne gold. These results are another important step towards rediscovering this critical Canadian mineral asset.”

“Both the Canadian federal government and the Nova Scotia provincial government are actively supporting critical mineral projects, with a particular emphasis on antimony, to enhance domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign sources. This initiative has gained urgency following China's decision to impose stringent export restrictions on antimony, a vital material for various high-tech and defense applications. The US Federal government has now committed over 2 Billion USD towards antimony projects, and has deployed capital into 5 Canadian critical minerals projects. These investments are part of a coordinated effort between the U.S. and Canada to develop resilient and secure supply chains for critical minerals. The collaboration focuses on materials essential for defense, clean energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing. By co-investing in Canadian projects, the U.S. aims to reduce dependence on foreign sources, particularly China, which has imposed export restrictions on several critical minerals.”

Furthermore, the mineralized boulder samples collected along the private road bisecting the project from locations near this same interpreted geological structure have returned significant antimony and gold grades.

The soil orientation survey was undertaken in early July of 2025 to test three geophysical target generated from the reprocessing and reinterpretation of 2021 drone magnetics flown by the previous owners of the Project and is discussed at length in Company news release dated July 8th 2025. Target 3 lies in an unexplored area approximately 650 meters southwest of the main historical mine workings and 250 meters southwest from the Brook Shaft. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Military Metals by visiting: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com/news/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, recently announced that it has entered into another securities purchase for aggregate proceeds of $26.25 million with the same single fundamental global institutional investor as was completed on August 27, 2025 (See press release dated August 27, 2025). After the closing of this offering announced today, the Company will have approximately $64 million of cash and federal securities investments on its balance sheet to execute on pending transactions and critical contracts, including but not limited to that certain contract related to the Delivery Order as a part of its Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-source contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Strategic Materials (the program manager for the National Defense Stockpile) in the amount of $245 million.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United States Antimony Corporation stated, "We are extremely pleased with this particular major institutional investor's continued confidence in our overall business strategy as witnessed by this second and more substantial investment. These investments, coupled with the recent Defense Logistics Agency's 5-year purchase contract, will further accelerate USAC's already rapid growth trajectory. Our board and senior management team felt it necessary to further build USAC's current cash and liquidity position due to significantly increased business activity being experienced among a number of different fronts."

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) recently announced that it has been awarded up to $6.9 million in additional funding from the U.S. Army via the Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (“DOTC”). The funding builds on the $15.5 million awarded to the Company by DOTC under an Ordnance Technology Initiative Agreement (“OTIA”) in August 2023. The funds are being applied to testing intended to demonstrate the feasibility of using material sourced from Perpetua’s Stibnite Gold Project (“Project”) to produce military-specification antimony trisulfide, a critical component in certain munitions and advanced defense systems. The OTIA is intended to fund the development and delivery of a flexible, modular pilot plant to the U.S. Army to process antimony and other materials of Department of Defense interest. The additional funding is intended to enable Perpetua to expand material sampling and to increase the scope and size of the flexible, modular pilot plant that was contemplated under the original OTIA.

“We are honored to continue our work with the U.S. Army to secure a domestic source of antimony trisulfide,” said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. “Advancing America’s capabilities to process minerals critical to national defense is essential for our long-term mineral independence and resilience. We are proud to play our part in furthering the Army’s “ground-to-round” critical minerals strategy.”

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a fundamental institutional investor to raise $35,000,000 of gross proceeds via a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) transaction. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to help fund the development of its 4.7 billion metric ton rare earth deposit, Tanbreez, in Greenland.

“This financing from a fundamental institutional investor further validates the opportunities ahead for Tanbreez and Critical Metals Corp and underscores the growing need for heavy rare earths in the West,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We look forward to welcoming this new institutional investor as we advance our commercialization roadmap for Tanbreez and bring this game changing rare earth asset closer to production.”

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recently announced it has entered into a transformational public-private partnership with the United States Department of Defense (“DoD”) to dramatically accelerate the build-out of an end-to-end U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain and reduce foreign dependency.

With a multibillion-dollar package of investments and long-term commitments from DoD, MP Materials will construct the Company’s second domestic magnet manufacturing facility (the “10X Facility”) at a soon-to-be-chosen location to serve both defense and commercial customers. Once the new facility is completed, expected to begin commissioning in 2028, MP Materials’ total U.S. rare earth magnet manufacturing capacity will reach an estimated 10,000 metric tons.

The Company also expects to add additional heavy rare earth separation capabilities at its Mountain Pass, California, facility, solidifying its status as a national strategic asset where high-purity rare earth materials are extracted, separated and refined all in one location.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Military Metals Corp. a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates.com