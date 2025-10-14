FullPAC Acquires Advocacy Lab, Bolstering AI-Powered Campaign Technology Leadership

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc., a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 political organizations and nonprofits, today announced the acquisition of Advocacy Lab LLC (“Advocacy Lab”), a rapidly growing AI-optimized platform changing political campaign content creation. This strategic move strengthens FullPAC’s dominance in voter engagement by integrating Advocacy Lab’s cutting-edge AI tools with FullPAC’s industry-leading RoboCent platform.

Advocacy Lab empowers campaigns to create high-quality, branded content, including social media posts, text messages, direct mail, and soon, videos for TikTok, YouTube, TV, and X, in minutes. Launched this summer by Gen Z co-founders, Advocacy Lab has already onboarded over 600 consultants and campaigns, with approximately 200 converting to paid users on a minimal marketing budget, without any outside investment. This growth underscores Advocacy Lab’s potential in the political technology landscape.

“Advocacy Lab is transforming how campaigns communicate, much like television reshaped political strategy in the 1960s,” said Travis Trawick, CEO and Founder of FullPAC. “By pairing their AI-driven content creation with RoboCent’s robust voter outreach tools, we’re enabling campaigns to deliver personalized, high-impact messaging to voters at scale for as little as one cent per voter. We believe that this end-to-end solution puts FullPAC in a position to capture a larger share of campaign spending, akin to the moment Amazon began expanding beyond books.”

The acquisition creates a powerful synergy: Advocacy Lab’s AI-generated templates streamline content production, while RoboCent’s compliant peer-to-peer (P2P) text messaging, voice messaging, voter microtargeting, and direct mail integration, deliver that content directly to voters with unmatched efficiency.

FullPAC’s nonpartisan platform, backed by rigorous compliance standards and a Gold Membership in the American Association of Political Consultants, serves clients from grassroots to national campaigns. With this acquisition, FullPAC is poised to meet the increased demand of the 2026 campaign cycle with seamless, data-driven tools to win elections.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC is a preeminent technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Its RoboCent platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com .

