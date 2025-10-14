Eagleview Unveils Eagleview Labs to Drive Geospatial Innovation and Unlock New Market Applications

Rochester, NY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial imagery and asset intelligence, has launched Eagleview Labs, a dedicated innovation center designed to expand commercial and government applications of geospatial intelligence. As organizations shift toward AI-first architectures, Eagleview Labs will collaborate with customers, technology partners, and industry innovators to accelerate the integration of geospatial insights into enterprise systems and unlock new applications and market opportunities. Building on five years of rapid customer adoption alongside the rise of AI, this initiative marks the next step toward enabling organizations to make smarter and faster decisions by harnessing imagery and data at scale.

The Eagleview Labs team is led by Simon Cope, a serial founder, accomplished inventor, and pioneer in geospatial technologies. Eagleview Labs brings together experts in AI, computer vision, and advanced capture systems. Simon and his team have identified massive underutilization of aerial intelligence across a broad range of industries. Eagleview Labs exists to change that. Its mission is to accelerate the use of these technologies within geographic information systems (GIS) and to expand how GIS supports other industries. By building a cooperative ecosystem, the team helps solve tough challenges and uncover new business opportunities in an AI-driven world.

“Eagleview’s unmatched strength lies in the precision data we create frequently, at scale. Only Eagleview can fuel the potential of AI with a 25-year imagery vault and the industry’s highest-resolution 1-inch imagery at scale. This differentiated foundation is something no one else can replicate,” said Tripp Cox, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Eagleview. “When fused with AI, our proprietary data unlocks insights and solutions that transform how our customers see and manage the world. Eagleview Labs exists to harness this potential with and for our customers, converting it into breakthrough results and industry-defining solutions.”

As it launches, Eagleview Labs is expanding an already robust ecosystem of partners to accelerate innovation and scale impact. The team is actively exploring collaborations with:

Technology innovators to co-develop next-generation solutions that redefine what is possible with AI, reality capture, and geospatial analytics.

Customers to tackle real-world challenges whether in property intelligence, earth sciences, or disaster response for communities in crisis and turn them into scalable solutions.

Channel and technology partners to create integrated offerings and marketplace-ready solutions that expand the reach and value of Eagleview’s imagery and data.

Eagleview Labs invites organizations to join in creating practical, scalable, and transformative innovations. To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit http://eagleview.com/ev-labs.

“With Eagleview Labs, we’re turning decades of imagery and early AI leadership into innovations that keep our customers ahead,” said Simon Cope, Head of Eagleview Labs.

As part of the company’s commitment to innovation, Eagleview has brought on Dr. Dylan Kesler as Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Dr. Kesler brings more than a decade of experience turning advanced AI research into practical, high-impact applications for both commercial enterprises and government organizations. His career spans geospatial intelligence, space systems, and biotechnology, where he has consistently built and led high-performing teams while guiding organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation. He is the author of more than sixty peer-reviewed publications, holds multiple patents, and has contributed to products that are widely adopted across industries.

“Eagleview has over 60 petabytes of data covering 94% of the U.S. population, with billions of high-resolution property images. Eagleview is harnessing these tools to help governments and organizations, both large and small, by creating generative and agentic products that automate inspection, inventory infrastructure or assets, find anomalies, and prioritize maintenance. The possibilities are enormous for our current customers and across a wide range of new industries and use cases,” said Dr. Dylan Kesler, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. “We are at a precipice for a new era of GIS integration in business.”

For those interested in working with Eagleview Labs, please visit: http://eagleview.com/ev-labs.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

Attachments