New DP World Report Unveils Roadmap for Supply Chain Resilience and Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of the global supply chain depends on technology, adaptability, and strategic investment, according to Shaping the Future of the Supply Chain: Integration, Automation, and Growth, a new report released by DP World in partnership with FreightWaves.

The report captures insights from more than 100 logistics and supply chain executives across North America, exploring how shippers, carriers, and brokers are adapting to global trade disruption, emerging technologies, and shifting sustainability priorities. The findings reveal an industry in transition — one where efficiency alone is no longer sufficient. Adaptability, innovation, and collaboration have become the defining traits of resilient supply chains.

Key Findings

Tariffs and trade tensions remain major disruptors: Trade tensions and evolving tariff policies continue to shape business strategy, with 57% of brokers and intermediaries citing a moderate to major impact on their ability to serve international markets. Many are turning to Free Trade Zones (FTZs) to mitigate risk — leveraging duty deferrals, tariff reductions, and manufacturing incentives to protect cash flow and improve flexibility.

Trade tensions and evolving tariff policies continue to shape business strategy, with 57% of brokers and intermediaries citing a moderate to major impact on their ability to serve international markets. Many are turning to Free Trade Zones (FTZs) to mitigate risk — leveraging duty deferrals, tariff reductions, and manufacturing incentives to protect cash flow and improve flexibility. Sustainability is rising – but execution gaps remain: While 78% of companies say sustainability is a priority, nearly one-third admit they lack the tools or expertise to support customer goals. Carriers are focusing on efficiency as the most direct path to decarbonization, emphasizing route optimization and truck utilization that deliver both emissions reductions and cost savings.

While 78% of companies say sustainability is a priority, nearly one-third admit they lack the tools or expertise to support customer goals. Carriers are focusing on efficiency as the most direct path to decarbonization, emphasizing route optimization and truck utilization that deliver both emissions reductions and cost savings. Technology adoption accelerates, but integration lags: Across all supply chain segments, 80% of respondents report progress in adopting digital solutions — yet only 19% of shippers have achieved full system integration between sales and operations. The top barriers include cost (41%), lack of internal expertise (26%), and system complexity (26%).

Across all supply chain segments, 80% of respondents report progress in adopting digital solutions — yet only 19% of shippers have achieved full system integration between sales and operations. The top barriers include cost (41%), lack of internal expertise (26%), and system complexity (26%). Hybrid logistics models divide the industry: Nearly 60% of brokers see growth potential in blending contract logistics with freight forwarding, while many shippers and carriers remain undecided or unaware of the benefits. This signals a need for education on how integrated 3PL and freight-forwarding solutions can enhance flexibility and efficiency.

Nearly 60% of brokers see growth potential in blending contract logistics with freight forwarding, while many shippers and carriers remain undecided or unaware of the benefits. This signals a need for education on how integrated 3PL and freight-forwarding solutions can enhance flexibility and efficiency. Small and mid-sized businesses struggle to compete globally: Nearly two-thirds of respondents believe smaller enterprises are falling behind in technology adoption — citing limited shipping volumes, integration challenges, and lack of access to digital tools as major constraints to international competitiveness.





Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer of DP World Americas, said: “This report highlights that while the road ahead may be complex, the industry is not standing still. Businesses are turning to hybrid logistics models, emerging technologies, and new sourcing strategies to increase resilience and operational agility. Companies investing in flexibility and innovation will be the ones that thrive.”

For shippers and freight forwarders alike, the report serves as both a wake-up call and a roadmap — outlining the growing expectation for integrated, technology-enabled, and sustainable supply chain operations.

For shippers , the findings underscore the need to invest in full system integration and diversified supplier networks.

, the findings underscore the need to invest in full system integration and diversified supplier networks. For freight forwarders, they highlight the value of offering hybrid, customizable solutions that deliver agility, visibility, and scalability.





The full report, Shaping the Future of the Supply Chain: Integration, Automation, and Growth, is available for free download.

Survey Methodology

FreightWaves and DP World surveyed more than 100 professionals across shippers, carriers, and brokers/intermediaries with direct operational roles in the supply chain. The respondents span a range of industries and company sizes across North America.

