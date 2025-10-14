Gainwell Technologies Launches Rural Health Transformation Collaborative

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, announced the launch of the Gainwell Rural Health Transformation Collaborative—a nationwide initiative designed to help states stabilize rural hospitals, expand access to care, and build long-term sustainability in underserved communities.

The Collaborative brings together state agencies, healthcare providers, and technology and community leaders under one coordinated model that supports the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). Additional partners from across the healthcare, policy, and technology sectors are expected to join in the coming months as the Collaborative continues to expand.

As the Collaborative leader, Gainwell is developing a comprehensive Rural Health Toolbox that integrates data platforms, telehealth, social care networks, and analytics tools into a single, streamlined framework. This model helps states simplify the strategy and planning to meet CMS guidelines, automate reporting, and measure outcomes while equipping rural hospitals with the technology and insight needed to improve operations and financial resilience.

“Rural hospitals are the lifeblood of their communities, yet too many are at risk,” said Bill Allison, Chief Client Officer, Gainwell Technologies. “Through this Collaborative, we’re uniting technology, policy, and partnership to help states and providers not only survive, but thrive, creating a sustainable future for rural healthcare.”

The model is designed to drive measurable clinical and economic improvements. Clinically, it supports efforts to reduce maternal mortality, strengthen behavioral health access, and enhance chronic disease management in rural populations. Economically, it promotes hospital stabilization, prevents closures, and fosters local job growth.

For states, the Collaborative offers a sustainable, data-driven framework that embeds automated reporting, standardized outcome tracking, and long-term technical infrastructure ensuring impact and accountability well beyond the initial funding cycle.

With the launch of the Gainwell Rural Health Transformation Collaborative, Gainwell Technologies is establishing a national blueprint for the future of rural healthcare—one built on innovation, accountability, and shared purpose.

The Collaborative will continue to grow strategically, expanding partnerships with organizations that share Gainwell’s commitment to equitable access, sustainable operations, and healthier communities across America.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help to modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency, enhance provider experiences, and safeguard program integrity. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Gainwell Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell Technologies, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.