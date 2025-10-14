Flex and Johnson Fitness & Wellness Expand Access to Health & Wellness with HSA/FSA Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW), the world's largest specialty fitness retailer and retail division of Johnson Health Tech, has entered into a partnership with Flex, a leading HSA/FSA infrastructure technology company. This new partnership makes it easier than ever for customers to use their pre-tax health benefits on health and wellness equipment like treadmills, strength equipment and massage chairs from JFW's unbeatable selection of leading brands.

This partnership jump starts a new online integration designed to grow JFW's direct-to-consumer business, boosting average order value (AOV), conversion and overall access to premium health and wellness products from a new swath of consumers. Online shoppers will be able to seamlessly use their HSA/FSA funds at checkout, unlocking a smarter way to invest in their health.

Recognizing that brick-and-mortar retail remains a vital part of its business, with more than 100 stores across the U.S., Johnson Fitness & Wellness is also rolling out in-store reimbursement options, meeting customers wherever they shop.

“Johnson Fitness & Wellness continues to push the boundaries of what it means to invest in health, and Flex is proud to help accelerate that mission,” said Sam O’Keefe, CEO of Flex. “By bridging both eCommerce and brick-and-mortar, we’re helping Johnson Fitness & Wellness deliver a seamless experience that drives growth while giving customers more ways to invest in their well-being.”

The integration comes at a time when more consumers are looking for cost-effective ways to prioritize their health and wellness. With over $150B contributed to HSA and FSA accounts each year, the ability to spend those dollars on fitness and wellness products presents a massive growth opportunity for retailers.

“As a long-standing leader in fitness retail, we are constantly looking to support consumers no matter where they're at in their fitness journey,” said Julia Haas, Senior Director of Marketing at Johnson Fitness & Wellness. “Through this partnership with Flex, we’re creating a more accessible shopping experience that enables customers to use their health benefits to proactively advance their wellness goals.”

Flex automates eligibility verification, ensures IRS compliance, and makes checkout seamless for customers—whether they’re shopping online or in-store. For JFW, the partnership unlocks a powerful new growth lever while delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

About Johnson Fitness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW) is the retail division of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the world's largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 220 stores worldwide and counting. Each JFW retail outlet offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, Horizon Fitness, BowFlex, and Schwinn. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. Customers have access to a wide selection of personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, home gyms, massage chairs and accessories. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn’t have to.

Learn more at www.withflex.com

