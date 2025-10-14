Avocado Green Mattress and Lunya Partner to Celebrate the Ritual of Slowing Down Together with Organic Sleep Essentials

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, partners with Lunya , the luxury restwear brand, to create a new kind of rest experience, elevating the way we sleep, recharge, and rest well.





Avocado is offering a curated selection of Lunya’s bestselling collections, including their iconic Washable Silk sets, robes, slippers, and more, both online at AvocadoGreenMattress.com and in select Avocado retail locations, including Pasadena, Corte Madera, New York City, the brand’s flagship store in Santa Monica, and more. The partnership will extend both ways: Lunya will also feature Avocado’s coveted duvet insert and pillow on Lunya.co, further reinforcing the collaboration as a commitment to comfort, design, and mindful living.





“Avocado and Lunya share the belief that rest is essential to a balanced life,” shared Vy Nguyen, CEO of Avocado Green Mattress. “By pairing our certified organic mattresses and sleep products with Lunya’s thoughtfully designed restwear, we’re creating a complete environment for slowing down and feeling good.”





The collaboration brings together two like-minded brands that prioritize sustainability and intentional design. Avocado has long been recognized for redefining the mattress category with its certified organic, climate-neutral, and non-toxic products, while Lunya has elevated the concept of restwear by creating timeless, high-quality pieces that make every moment of downtime feel meaningful. Together, the brands are making the ritual of rest intentional and part of the everyday moments that matter most.





To celebrate the collaboration, Avocado and Lunya will host a series of immersive in-store activations, designed to highlight the art of rest. From pajama brunches and guided meditations to intimate “slow morning” gatherings, these experiences will create space for connection, reflection, and community.





“At Lunya, we’ve always believed that the details of design and sustainability are what transform rest into something more meaningful,” says Blair Lawson, CEO of Lunya. “Teaming up with Avocado means aligning with a brand that shares our values and extends that experience into the whole bedroom.”





With Avocado and Lunya, rest is celebrated as a ritual – an intentional practice of slowing down, together.





About Lunya

Lunya is the luxury restwear brand redefining how we rest more thoughtfully. Founded on the belief that rest deserves as much design attention as our waking hours, Lunya creates timeless, high-quality pieces made to feel as good in bed as they look out of it. Each garment is crafted with thoughtful details—no-twist waistbands, breathable fabrics, and functional silhouettes—designed to make every moment of downtime more intentional.





The brand is committed to sustainability at every step, prioritizing natural and responsibly sourced fibers, OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics, and cleaner production practices that reduce waste and impact. A Certified B Corporation, Lunya has become the modern standard for restwear where luxury, utility, and reverence for rest come together in every seam.





About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.





We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”