Moomoo Partners With W!se to Launch "Student Stock Showdown" Challenge, Empowering Youth With Financial Literacy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, one of the world's leading investment and trading platforms, today announced its collaboration with educational nonprofit W!se to launch the "Student Stock Showdown" challenge. This innovative initiative aims to equip high school students with essential financial literacy skills through interactive learning experiences and hands-on investment practice.

The challenge plans to engage thousands of students from high schools across New York State in a simulated trading competition powered by Moomoo, allowing participants to develop their investing skills in a risk-free environment. A variety of online and offline investment courses will also be provided to supplement their learning. By combining theoretical knowledge with real-world trading practice, the program delivers a comprehensive "from the classroom to the trading floor" learning journey.

Nowadays, the investing landscape is undergoing a significant generational shift, with young individuals entering financial markets earlier and engaging more actively than ever before. CNBC reported last year that Gen-Z begins investing at an average age of 19, significantly younger than prior generations. Moomoo's data also reflects this trend - According to Moomoo, the proportion of US clients aged 18–24 has increased from 8% in 2020 to 20% in 2025. Additionally, their level of commitment has deepened: the average account balance for this age group has increased over 24 times from 2020 to 2025, underscoring their growing confidence and meaningful engagement in financial markets.

Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US, commented, "This trend reflects a fundamental change in how young people perceive their financial futures. As a user-friendly trading platform with robust educational resources, Moomoo is positioned as the gateway for this new generation. Through Moomoo's intuitive features, such as our paper trading tool and educational offerings, we aim to empower young people to learn, experiment, and grow into confident, informed investors. "

Moomoo's paper trading feature enables users to trade stocks, ETFs, and other assets using virtual funds while simulating real-market conditions. Users gain full access to Moomoo's live trading services, including real-time market data, in-depth research analysis, advanced charting tools, and proprietary AI-powered insights, all of which help them refine their investment strategies with greater precision and confidence. Currently standing as one of Moomoo's most popular educational tools, the paper trading feature has already helped millions of investors worldwide enhance their trading skills. Through the challenge, Moomoo is bringing this industry-leading feature to high school students for the first time.

"Today's students are tomorrow's investors, yet many lack access to the knowledge and skills needed to prepare for that future," said David Anderson, President and CEO at W!se. "This challenge, powered by Moomoo, bridges the gap by providing students with simulated, but real trading opportunities in a safe and engaging way. These experiences can help foster a rational investment mindset and build a foundation for long-term financial success. We are very pleased to collaborate with Moomoo on this valuable educational initiative."

The challenge will run from October 14 to January 16, spanning over 13 weeks. Participants will access Moomoo's platform via dedicated competition accounts, using the paper trading feature to compete on a real-time leaderboard. The top three students with the highest returns will earn cash prizes up to US$2,500, along with trophies, certificates of excellence, and exclusive internship opportunities at Moomoo. Outstanding schools and educators will also be recognized for their contributions to advancing financial education.

By merging education, competition, and real-world application, the "Student Stock Showdown" underscores Moomoo's commitment to fostering financial literacy and empowering the investors of tomorrow. For more information, please refer to the landing page.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (FUTU), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@us.moomoo.com .

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the US, investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Working in Support of Education (W!se)

Working in Support of Education (W!se) is a leading educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New York City with a mission to improve economic mobility through programs that develop financial literacy and readiness for college and careers. Its initiatives are built on 5 pillars – relevancy, real-world experiences, partnerships, volunteerism and evaluation.

