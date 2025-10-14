Micropolis and Dubai Police Announce Official Deployment of the Autonomous Police Patrol at Global Village

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Police and Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis”, “Micropolis Robotics”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced the official deployment of the Autonomous Police Patrol at Dubai Global Village.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in Dubai Police’s ongoing strategy to integrate advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into public safety operations —positioning Dubai as a global leader in smart policing and urban security innovation.

AI-Powered Patrol for a Safer Future

The Autonomous Police Patrol is designed to enhance surveillance, monitoring, and rapid response capabilities in high-footfall public areas.

It features multiple AI-powered functions, including:

Detection and Recognition Models for identifying people, vehicles, and suspicious activities in real time.

for identifying people, vehicles, and suspicious activities in real time. Behavior Analysis and Suspect Matrix , advanced AI systems that analyze movement patterns and detect anomalies.

and , advanced AI systems that analyze movement patterns and detect anomalies. Mission Planner, Tele-Operator, and Fleet Management Software, allowing the command center to monitor, coordinate, and control the vehicles remotely.





The patrol operates autonomously using Micropolis’ community autonomous software stack. It will continuously monitor and analyze its surroundings, providing Dubai Police with live intelligence and situational awareness to improve response times and reduce manual intervention.

Innovation Partnership with Micropolis Robotics

The Autonomous Police Patrol has been conceptualized, engineered, and manufactured by Micropolis Robotics, a UAE-based company specializing in autonomous mobile robots and artificial intelligence systems. The collaboration underscores Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting locally developed technologies that align with the Emirate’s vision of innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation.

Official Launch and Public Showcase at GITEX 2025

The deployment at Dubai Global Village will be officially inaugurated on October 15, 2025, and publicly showcased during GITEX 2025, where Dubai Police and Micropolis will demonstrate the vehicle’s capabilities to international visitors and technology leaders.

Major General Khalid Alrazooqi, Dubai Police Chief Information Officer, said in his speech at the event, “We would like to announce that the patrol vehicle, named DPR-02, developed for the General Headquarters of Dubai Police, will officially enter operational service starting tomorrow October 15th, 2025 at Global Village. This marks the first official deployment of the vehicle, featuring all its advanced technologies. The DPR-02 will continue to perform ongoing operational tasks throughout the year, supporting Dubai Police’s initiatives across the emirate. It’s worth noting that this patrol vehicle was fully developed in collaboration between Dubai Police and Micropolis Robotics.” View the video of the event here.

Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and CEO of Micropolis Robotics, commented, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Police in bringing this technology to life. This collaboration demonstrates how UAE-born innovation can transform the way cities approach public safety and intelligent mobility. The deployment of our patrol vehicles by Dubai Police is a significant milestone for Micropolis and just the beginning, as we continue to develop innovative unmanned ground vehicles that are at the forefront of how robotics can change the world.”

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89de1ab8-732e-4179-a4b7-a5a7f394c11f