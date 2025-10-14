High Roller to Present at the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller , Fruta , and Kassuuu , today announced that management will participate at the 2025 ThinkEquity conference being held October 30, 2025 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller, will deliver a presentation highlighting the Company’s vision and strategic direction and will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Mr. Young was recently recognized among the Top 100 Most Influential Figures in the U.S. iGaming Industry by Game Masters 2025.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: The 2025 ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 30th, 2025

Location: Mandarin Oriental – New York

Presentation: 4:00PM ET

Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_121867/conference_register.html

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller , Fruta , and Kassuuu , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.