The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority issued a precept to AS Inbank Finance

On 13 October 2025, the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (FSA) issued a precept to AS Inbank subsidiary, AS Inbank Finance, following the results of an inspection.

During the inspection, the FSA identified deficiencies in the assessment of consumers’ creditworthiness and the internal rules related to issuance of consumer credit.

Margus Kastein, Member of the Board of AS Inbank Finance, comments:

“For Inbank, it is very important to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements. We have reviewed the observations made by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority and are implementing an action plan to further enhance our internal processes and regulations.”

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,700 merchants, Inbank has 931,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550





