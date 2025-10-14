Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Karen Fraielli & Valerie Chanoux Celebrate 25 Years in Warwick, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Fraielli and Valerie Chanoux first joined the Minuteman Press franchise family in August of 1999 when they purchased their center in Warwick, RI. Valerie and Karen are also the owners of their second Minuteman Press franchise in Providence, RI since August of 2002. Regional VP Todd Golberg presented Karen and Valerie with the Minuteman Press International Crystal Pinnacle Award commemorating over 25 years in business. At the same time, Karen and Valerie continue to reach new sales milestones for both locations.

Todd shares, “Karen and Valerie tell an incredible story about a friendship that turned into a long-lasting business partnership. When I asked them what they credit their success to, they immediately pointed at each other. After more than 25 years in business together, Karen and Valerie have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for each other, and they both love what they do.”

In the following interview, Valerie celebrates her long-time friendship and business partnership with Karen. She also shares her insights on 25+ in the industry as part of the Minuteman Press family.

Congrats on 25+ years in business! What does this milestone mean to you?

“It’s hard to fathom that we have been in this business for over 25 years. Just saying it seems crazy. The saying stands true – time flies when you are having fun.”

What has it been like working together all these years? What are the keys to a successful business partnership?

“Karen and I work as a team through every aspect of the business. We respect each other, have the same work ethic, talk about our goals and strive to reach them together. Without respect, there is no partnership. And we have fun at the same time. When we talk about how hard we have worked and how far we have come, we always say, ‘But we have fun doing it!’”

What are the keys to your success and longevity?

“ In this industry, it is vital to stay up on technology and customer satisfaction. Working closely with our customers to ensure that we meet their needs is essential. Staying current with technology allows us to provide high quality products in the time frame in which our customers need them. Long gone are the days of a two-week production time. We must be fast and efficient while maintaining the quality and a high level of service that is expected. There is no reason to go anywhere else.



We build relationships. We want to know about our customers, and how we can help them. We want them to contact us even if they are not sure if we can help. If we can't, at least we try to point them in the right direction. For instance, a long-time customer called and asked us if we could install an awning on a new house that she had recently purchased! No, but we were able to suggest a local vendor for her. That is trust and relationship-building.



Acquisitions are a great way to expand the business. We have gone through two successful acquisitions. By no stretch of the imagination are they 'easy', but they are a great way to grow your business by expanding the customer base with products and services that you are already offering!



A huge part of success is surrounding yourself with quality people… partner, employees, vendors, outside resources. Success is not something that is achieved alone."



How do you market your business?

“Being in the industry for as long as we have has allowed us to build an exceptional reputation. Not only with customers, but with other local printing companies. Word of mouth and customer referrals is a large source of growth for us.”

“When I am out and about, I am proud to talk about what we do and the products and services that we offer. Whether it is out at a restaurant or brewery or at a charity event, I always talk about what we do, where we are located and how long we have been in business. When I mention how long, it really shows folks that we are dedicated to what we do.” – Valerie Chanoux

What was your background? Why Minuteman Press?

“Prior to owning Minuteman Press, Karen was a CPA at a local accounting firm and Valerie was an operations manager for UPS. When looking to start a business together, we found Minuteman Press. The business fit our criteria for working in a b2b market with skilled employees. The franchise was able to provide support as needed.”

What advice do you have for other owners?

“Work hard through the good times, work hard through the tough times. If you are doing it right, you will forget which was which. Also, empower your employees to do the job that you need them to do. Create a work environment that encourages them to grow with you.”

