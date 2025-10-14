PetSnowy’s Patented TiO₂ Photocatalytic System: Cleaner, Healthier Homes for Pets and Owners

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSnowy , a leading pet technology brand, is transforming pet care with its patented TiO₂ photocatalytic system, now featured in both the world’s first TiO₂ photocatalytic litter box and its innovative air purifier for pet homes. Unlike conventional products that rely on basic mechanical cleaning or filtration, PetSnowy’s patented system actively neutralizes odors and eliminates bacteria, creating a consistently cleaner and healthier environment for pets and their owners. Learn more at PetSnowy Self-Cleaning Litter Box and PetSnowy Air Purifier .

Patented TiO₂ Technology for Superior Hygiene

At the core of PetSnowy’s products is titanium dioxide (TiO₂), a photocatalyst that reacts with light to decompose harmful bacteria and organic compounds. Integrated into the patented design, this technology continuously reduces ammonia, eliminates unpleasant odors, and prevents bacterial buildup, delivering hygiene far beyond the capabilities of standard litter boxes and conventional air purifiers.





How PetSnowy Stands Apart

Traditional automatic litter boxes often require frequent manual cleaning, and standard air purifiers may struggle to eliminate pet-related odors and bacteria effectively. PetSnowy’s patented TiO₂ products combine automated or continuous operation with chemical sanitation at the molecular level. In the litter box, smart sensors trigger cleaning and activate photocatalysis after each use, while the air purifier continuously neutralizes airborne bacteria and odors, ensuring a fresher, healthier home with minimal effort for owners.

Benefits for Pets and Their Owners

Pets enjoy a cleaner, safer environment, with reduced exposure to bacteria, ammonia, and other harmful compounds that can affect respiratory health. This creates a more comfortable living space, reduces stress for cats, and promotes overall well-being. For owners, the patented litter box and air purifier dramatically reduce daily cleaning and maintenance, offering peace of mind that their home remains hygienic and odor-free. Beyond health and convenience, both products are designed with eco-friendly materials and modern aesthetics, ensuring they are safe, sustainable, and visually appealing additions to any home. The continuous hygiene protection provided by PetSnowy’s patented TiO₂ system also supports a cleaner living environment for the entire household, benefiting families and guests alike.

Leading Innovation in Pet Technology

PetSnowy’s patented TiO₂ photocatalytic system represents a breakthrough in pet technology, combining scientific advancement with practical home solutions. By integrating light-activated bacterial decomposition into everyday pet products, PetSnowy sets a new benchmark for cleanliness, efficiency, and pet health. This innovation demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing pet care through technology, positioning PetSnowy as a global leader in smart pet products. With its continuous focus on improving hygiene, reducing odors, and simplifying maintenance, PetSnowy is not just improving products—it is redefining the standards of pet wellness and home comfort worldwide.

About PetSnowy

PetSnowy is a leading pet technology brand, creating smart, innovative products that enhance pet care and simplify life for owners. From self-cleaning litter boxes to smart water fountains and air purifiers, PetSnowy merges technology, design, and science to improve the lives of pets and the people who love them.

