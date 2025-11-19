PetSnowy Unveils VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSnowy , a global innovator in smart pet-care technology, today unveils the VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0, an advanced cordless solution engineered to remove pet hair and debris effortlessly while keeping homes clean and pets comfortable. Pre-orders open November 19, 2025, exclusively at www.petsnowy.com .





PetSnowy VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0

"The VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0 embodies PetSnowy’s vision to make pet care smarter, simpler, and more emotionally connected," said Edison Deng, Founder & CEO of PetSnowy, "It delivers professional grooming power with leading suction and battery life, bringing salon-quality care home in a calmer, more comfortable way."

Versatile Power and Quiet Performance

The VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0 combines quiet yet powerful suction of 18.5 kPa with advanced noise-reduction technology, delivering thorough cleaning without disturbing pets. It's a patented one-touch smart hair removal system that automatically vacuums hair, enabling hands-free, effortless cleanup in seconds.

The vacuum’s cordless design, paired with snap-on modular brush heads, allows it to tackle a wide range of cleaning scenarios—from carpets and furniture to pet grooming to car interiors and travel accommodations. A space-saving integrated storage system keeps the main unit, brush heads, and power cable together for easy portability, making professional-grade pet grooming and home cleaning truly versatile.

"The VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0’s powerful motor and long-lasting battery deliver exceptional efficiency and quiet performance," said the PetSnowy engineering team, "improving both pet comfort and owner convenience."

Intelligent Design for Modern Homes

The vacuum is designed for effortless operation and convenience. Its dust box opens easily for quick emptying, while Type-C fast charging ensures rapid recharging to keep the vacuum ready for uninterrupted cleaning sessions. Lightweight and fully cordless, the VacPro is ideal for any living space or travel scenario, providing consistent convenience without compromising performance.

PetSnowy VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0 Delivers Smarter Pet Care

The VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0 redefines pet grooming and home cleaning by combining quiet yet powerful suction, hands-free hair removal, and versatile multi-scenario use. Pets remain calm and comfortable, while owners enjoy efficient, stress-free cleaning anywhere in the home or on the go.

The VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0 reflects PetSnowy’s commitment to creating intelligent, user-friendly solutions that elevate everyday pet care.

About PetSnowy

PetSnowy is a global leader in smart pet-care technology, dedicated to designing innovative products that simplify and elevate everyday pet care. The VacPro Series Wireless Vacuum for Pet 1.0 and the OilClear AI Series Wireless Weight Sensing Pet Fountain 1.0 are the company’s latest innovations, combining advanced technology, thoughtful design, and practical functionality to deliver smarter, safer, and more enjoyable experiences for pets and their owners.

