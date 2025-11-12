PetSnowy Launches the OilClear AI Series Wireless Weight-Sensing Pet Fountain 1.0 — Delivering Human-Grade Hydration for Pets

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSnowy , a leading innovator in smart pet-care technology, today announced the launch of the OilClear AI Series Wireless Weight-Sensing Pet Fountain 1.0, a next-generation hydration system engineered to deliver human-grade drinking water for pets through intelligent, multi-stage purification. Pre-orders open November 12, 2025, exclusively at www.petsnowy.com .



PetSnowy OilClear AI Series Wireless Weight-Sensing Pet Fountain 1.0

A New Standard in Pet Water Filtration

The PetSnowy Wireless Weight-Sensing Pet Fountain 1.0 introduces the 5+1 Advanced Purification System, a six-stage filtration process that transforms ordinary tap water into clean, mineral-balanced hydration that meets human-grade safety standards.

Each stage is engineered to remove, refine, and rebalance:

– A large-particle mesh filter captures hair and food debris.

– Silver-ion sterilization balls actively inhibit bacterial growth.

– An ultrafiltration membrane removes micro-impurities invisible to the eye.

– Ion-exchange resin softens water and reduces heavy-metal content.

– Activated carbon neutralizes chlorine and odors.

– Bio-ceramic pellets restore trace minerals and enhance taste.

While most pet fountains rely on simple carbon filters that mask odors and capture limited impurities, the OilClear AI Series 1.0 redefines purity with a front-mounted replaceable mesh filter and a five-layer antibacterial core for deeper, more precise purification.

Its wireless pump design eliminates submerged cables to reduce the risk of electrical leakage, while an integrated UV sterilization module prevents bacterial buildup and biofilm formation. Every drop of water is purified, sterilized, and optimized for safety and freshness, ensuring pets experience a consistently clean and natural flow.

Designed for Intelligent Living

The OilClear AI Series integrates seamlessly into modern homes with AI-driven gravity detection, precisely measuring water intake and distinguishing true drinking from evaporation. Real-time data—including hydration levels, filter life, and water-level alerts—is available through the PetSnowy App, ensuring pets always have access to fresh water.

Sensor-activated water dispensing provides on-demand hydration while conserving power. The system detects pets within 31.5 inches (80 cm) with millimeter-level precision, combining efficiency, responsiveness, and safety in everyday use.

Powered by a 5,200 mAh wireless battery, the fountain operates for up to 60 days on a single charge. Smart thermal control maintains water between 25 and 30 °C (77–86 °F). The modular wireless pump allows effortless disassembly for deep cleaning, removing hidden corners where bacteria could accumulate.

With its combination of advanced filtration, intelligent monitoring, and effortless maintenance, the OilClear AI Series Wireless Weight-Sensing Pet Fountain 1.0 redefines pet hydration for a new era of smart living. Pre-orders open November 12, 2025, exclusively at www.petsnowy.com.

About PetSnowy

PetSnowy is a global innovator in smart pet-care technology, dedicated to creating products that improve the health, hygiene, and well-being of pets while simplifying the lives of pet parents. Combining intelligent design, advanced filtration, and app-connected monitoring, PetSnowy delivers human-grade solutions for cats and small dogs worldwide.

Media Contact:

PetSnowy PR Team

Email: pr@petsnowy.com

Instagram: @petsnowy_pr

Phone: 1 (626) 236-6216

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae811265-2b5f-4d42-a3c6-26a6563dd1c4