How PetSnowy Keeps Cats Active, Happy, and Healthy Indoors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 3, 2025 - PetSnowy , a leading smart pet lifestyle brand, is helping cat owners create better indoor environments that keep cats active, healthy, and comfortable—while making daily care simpler for their humans. By aligning technology with feline instincts, PetSnowy’s products foster comfort, well-being, and harmony at home.

Cleanliness plays a crucial role in a cat’s happiness. Cats are naturally sensitive to smell and texture, and they instinctively seek out clean, odor-free spaces when using their litter box. PetSnowy’s Self-Cleaning Litter Box automatically removes waste and neutralizes odors, ensuring a fresh environment that cats feel comfortable returning to. For owners, it means less time cleaning and a more hygienic living space shared with their pets.

Hydration is another key factor in feline health. In nature, cats are drawn to flowing water, which they associate with freshness and safety. PetSnowy’s Smart Water Fountain recreates this natural experience through a gentle, continuous flow that encourages cats to drink more. Its triple-filtration system keeps water pure and appealing, supporting kidney and urinary health while providing owners peace of mind. This Thanksgiving, PetSnowy will introduce an upgraded version of the fountain, featuring enhanced flow patterns and improved filtration to make hydration even more enticing for indoor cats.

Together, these products support PetSnowy’s mission to enhance the indoor lifestyle of modern pets. When combined with consistent feeding routines using PetSnowy’s Automatic Feeder, cats benefit from better hydration, balanced nutrition, and a more stable, fulfilling daily life.

PetSnowy believes that happy, healthy cats lead to happier homes. The brand continues to design smart pet care solutions that respect feline instincts while improving the quality of life for both pets and owners—transforming routine care into everyday comfort.

For more information about PetSnowy and its smart pet care innovations, visit [ www.petsnowy.com ].

About PetSnowy

PetSnowy is a smart pet lifestyle brand dedicated to creating beautifully designed, technology-powered products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. From hydration and feeding to hygiene and comfort, PetSnowy makes modern pet care effortless—helping every cat live a healthier and happier life indoors.

Contact Info

Email: pr@petsnowy.com

Instagram: @petsnowy_pr

Phone Number: 1(626) 236-6216