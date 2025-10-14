Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach USD 94.98 Billion by 2033, Driven by Minimally Invasive Procedure Growth and Single-Use Device Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopy Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Endoscopy Devices Market was valued at USD 61.94 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 94.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period (2026–2033). The U.S. market led with a valuation of USD 24.61 billion in 2025E and is expected to achieve USD 37.31 billion by 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries, growing patient awareness, technological advancements in visualization systems, and increasing hospital & ASC procedural volumes.

Growing demand for faster recovery, reduced hospital stays, infection control, and the adoption of single-use endoscopes are key factors driving this expansion. The increased procedural efficiency in gastroenterology, urology, orthopedics, and gynecology, combined with strong R&D investments, are expected to sustain robust market growth globally.





Endoscopy Devices Market Overview

Endoscopy devices are integral tools for minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. These devices allow healthcare professionals to view internal organs and tissues without the need for open surgery, reducing recovery time, complications, and overall healthcare costs. High-definition visualization systems and flexible endoscopes have transformed diagnostics and therapeutic interventions across gastrointestinal, urological, gynecological, orthopedic, and respiratory applications.

The U.S. remains the single largest consumer market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of cutting-edge visualization technologies, and expanding procedural volumes in both hospital and outpatient settings. The growing trend toward single-use endoscopy devices is reshaping market dynamics, supported by favorable regulatory guidance and strong emphasis on infection control.

Endoscopy Devices Market Segment Insights

By Hygiene

Reprocessing Devices dominate the market with a share of 81.67% in 2025, primarily due to their widespread adoption across hospitals and healthcare facilities focused on infection prevention and cost efficiency. However, Single-Use Devices are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.47%, fueled by rising concerns over cross-contamination, advancements in disposable endoscope technology, and an increasing shift toward infection-free surgical environments.

By Product Type

Endoscopes held the largest market share of 37.42% in 2025, driven by increasing utilization across various clinical applications such as gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urological procedures. Meanwhile, Visualization Systems are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.53%, propelled by rapid technological advancements in imaging quality, 3D visualization, and AI-assisted endoscopic navigation.

By Application

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy accounted for the largest share of 55.23% in 2025, owing to the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as colorectal cancer, ulcers, and inflammatory bowel disease. Conversely, Urology/Gynecology Endoscopy is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.24%, driven by a rise in urological and reproductive health procedures, an aging population, and technological improvements in flexible ureteroscopes and hysteroscopes.

By End-User

Hospitals dominate the market with a 48.56% share in 2025, supported by their comprehensive infrastructure, availability of advanced endoscopic systems, and the presence of skilled professionals capable of performing complex diagnostic and surgical procedures. In contrast, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.84%, driven by their cost-effective operations, shorter patient recovery times, and rising demand for same-day minimally invasive procedures.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global endoscopy devices market with a 42.75% share in 2025, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

The Asia-Pacific endoscopy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during 2026–2033, emerging as the fastest-growing region globally. The growth is fueled by increasing incidence of gastrointestinal and urology diseases, growing healthcare market in emerging countries, demand for high-definition visualization systems & xenon light source technologies, and growing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Recent News:

In July 2025 , Olympus co-founded Swan Endo Surgical to develop endoluminal gastrointestinal robotics for minimally invasive surgeries.

, Olympus co-founded Swan Endo Surgical to develop endoluminal gastrointestinal robotics for minimally invasive surgeries. In February 2025, Medtronic partnered with Dragonfly Endoscopy to introduce the Dragonfly™ system across U.S. clinical centers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze the annual number of endoscopic procedures performed globally and regionally, segmented by type (gastrointestinal, urology/gynecology, ENT, orthopedic, pulmonary), to assess demand concentration and procedural trends driving device utilization.

– helps you analyze the annual number of endoscopic procedures performed globally and regionally, segmented by type (gastrointestinal, urology/gynecology, ENT, orthopedic, pulmonary), to assess demand concentration and procedural trends driving device utilization. DEVICE ADOPTION RATES – helps you evaluate the penetration of endoscopy devices across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics, along with the adoption trends between reusable and single-use endoscopes shaping hygiene and cost-efficiency strategies.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of endoscopy devices across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics, along with the adoption trends between reusable and single-use endoscopes shaping hygiene and cost-efficiency strategies. MARKET SHARE MATRIX – helps you understand the competitive positioning of leading endoscopy device manufacturers through analysis of global and regional market shares, year-on-year growth patterns, and strategic developments of top-tier players.

– helps you understand the competitive positioning of leading endoscopy device manufacturers through analysis of global and regional market shares, year-on-year growth patterns, and strategic developments of top-tier players. END USER UTILIZATION INDEX – helps you compare the share of procedures conducted across hospitals, ASCs, and specialty clinics, providing insight into the infrastructure readiness and patient flow influencing procurement decisions.

– helps you compare the share of procedures conducted across hospitals, ASCs, and specialty clinics, providing insight into the infrastructure readiness and patient flow influencing procurement decisions. PROCEDURAL GROWTH ANALYTICS – helps you track the growth trajectory of endoscopic procedures by end-user segment over the past five years, highlighting emerging markets and care settings with rising adoption potential.

– helps you track the growth trajectory of endoscopic procedures by end-user segment over the past five years, highlighting emerging markets and care settings with rising adoption potential. TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities for innovation by identifying shifts toward advanced visualization systems, minimally invasive techniques, and disposable endoscope solutions that are redefining infection control standards.

