Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar, “Advanced Propane Engine Technology: A Sustainable Power & Mobility Solution,” taking place on October 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

Increasingly our energy future is not a one-size fits all, but rather a mix of traditional technologies like combustion engines using traditional and renewable fuels as well as new fuels. That is nowhere more evident than the transportation sector.

From commercial truck to transit and school bus fleet owners, interest is growing in propane because it is a proven, available, and economical technology to own and operate. Over 50,000 vehicles powered by propane are on the road today, amassing over 3 billion miles. With a low emissions profile and a lower fuel price than gasoline or diesel, propane presents an increasingly attractive option for fleet operators and vehicle owners.

Join us on October 29 to hear from experts at ROUSH CleanTech, Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), and the Propane Education & Research Council.

This session will explore the latest trends in propane engine technology and fleet considerations, offering insights on affordability, reliability, and more.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

