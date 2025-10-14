Just Published: An Environmental Assessment of the Missouri River, an Ecosystem in Peril, including alternatives to present day management.

Charleston, SC, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Algonquin name was used originally, not ‘Big Muddy’ as it is nicknamed today. The unusual spelling meant “people with canoes made from big logs”.

Lawrence Walter Hesse was exposed to the river at a very early age, which led to a life-long connection, personally as well as professionally, that has persisted for more than 70 years. As a large river biologist, he has tracked the changing morphology and species composition of this most significant ecosystem.

This book references the scientific understanding, identified by many large river ecologists from across the globe, to document the demise of the Missouri and to identify the pathways to reverse this catastrophe.

The Author attempted to make this book readable by scientists and non-scientists alike. Why, because this evolutionary masterpiece will require the empathy and understanding of citizens of all walks of life.

"8emessourit" 'The River of the Big Canoes': A Large, National, River Ecosystem in Peril is available for purchase online at Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com, and your favorite bookseller.

About the Author: Lawrence Walter Hesse (Larry) was born in 1947 in Knox County, Crofton, Nebraska 68730. Educated at Wayne State College, the Universities of South Dakota and Nebraska, and was employed by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. In the second half of his professional life, he founded River Ecosystems, Inc and Rivers Corp, Inc.

