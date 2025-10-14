BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2025

 | Source: BUREAU VERITAS BUREAU VERITAS

REGULATED INFORMATION

Courbevoie, France – October 14, 2025

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

  

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares (1) Number of voting rights
30/09/2025 453,911,256             

Theoretical number of voting rights: 560,917,087

Number of exercisable voting rights: 550,600,546


 

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
                

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Tour Alto Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 4, Place des Saisons www.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40 92400 Courbevoie
 
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France
 

Attachment


Attachments

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 2025 09 30

Recommended Reading