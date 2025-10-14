MEXC Launches Flip Fest Event with 5,000,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the official launch of Flip Fest, a card-collecting event that runs from 16:00 on October 14 to 15:59 on November 8, 2025 (UTC). The event is open to both new and existing users, who can participate by engaging in daily Futures trading and collecting cards to share a 5,000,000 USDT prize pool.

Users can join the Flip Fest event and share in the prize pool by completing the following steps:

Step 1: Collect 2 Pocket Cards

Upon registration, users instantly receive their first Pocket Card, followed by a new one every day, automatically. New users must deposit 100 USDT and complete 100 USDT in Futures trading to flip the second Pocket Card, while existing users need to trade at least 5,000 USDT in Futures to obtain theirs. Flipping both cards qualifies users for the daily prize pool.

Step 2: Trade to Share the Ultimate Prize Pool

Users can share up to 200,000 USDT in daily rewards, based on their daily trading volume.

Step 3: Swap Cards to Upgrade Hand

Community Cards are revealed daily, allowing users to combine them with their Pocket Cards to form the best five-card hand. The system automatically calculates each user's best hand. By reaching trading volume milestones, users earn Power Cards, which can be swapped to upgrade their hand for higher points. The higher the points accumulated, the greater the user's share of the rewards.

Step 4: Earn Point Boosters

Users can complete daily challenges to earn Point Boosters, which increase their total points and earn greater rewards.

To register and learn more about Flip Fest , please visit the official event page on MEXC.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

