Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market: Trends, Growth Drivers and Regional Insights (2025–2034)

Ottawa, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-cell biotherapeutics market is experiencing robust growth and is expected to reach hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034. This expansion is driven by shifting consumer preferences and rapid technological advancements transforming the industry.

The market’s growth is fueled by innovations in proteomics, transcriptomics, and genomics, alongside rising investment in research and development. North America currently leads the market, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure, substantial funding, and the presence of major biotech players. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, propelled by government initiatives and a rapidly expanding biotechnology sector.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the single-cell biotherapeutics market from 2025 to 2035.

By product, the consumables & reagents segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the software & data analysis tools segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2035.

By therapeutic application, the oncology segment led the market in 2024.

By therapeutic application, the neurology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2035.

By technology, the single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) segment dominated the market in 2024.

By technology, the CRISPR screening at the single-cell level segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2035.

By disease indication, the cancer segment led the market in 2024.

By disease indication, the rare genetic disorders segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2035.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2035.

What is Single-Cell Biotherapeutics?

The single-cell biotherapeutics market is driven by growing demand for personalized medicines and technological innovations in single-cell analysis. The single-cell biotherapeutics refer to the advanced therapies that are analyzed, developed, and optimized with the use of single-cell technologies. They are being used in the development of various therapies, their optimization, drug development, early disease diagnosis, as well as for various other R&D applications.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market?

Growth in R&D is the major driver, increasing the use of single-cell biotherapeutics. They are being used to develop advanced treatment options, drug discovery and development, and novel diagnostic platforms. Additionally, the growing advancements in single-cell technologies, the growing demand for cell and gene therapies, and the increasing rare diseases are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing collaborations and funding to launch and enhance the use of various single-cell biotherapeutics platforms.

In April 2025, a collaboration between Hamilton Bonaduz AG and Singleron Biotechnologies was announced, where they combined the world-class automation expertise of Hamilton and the pioneering single-cell technology of Singleron to develop an instrument that fully automates the complete single-cell sequencing workflow for around 32 samples, from cell suspension, that is Tensor.

In April 2025, to develop and launch next-generation single-cell multi-omic solutions, a collaboration between 1Cell.Ai and BiSkryb Genomics was announced. Therefore, the accuracy of the characterization and detection of rare mutations in single cells will be enhanced, promoting the earlier detection and targeted therapy development in this collaboration.

In February 2025, a $25 million Series A funding round was announced by Atrandi Biosciences, which is a life sciences company pioneering next-generation single-cell analysis technology. This funding will be used to enhance the product development, promote scientific discoveries, support the growth of semi-permeable capsule (SPC) technology, and the company’s expansion across the U.S. market.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market?

Data interpretation complexity is the major limitation in the market. This increases the demand for technologies, tools, and experts for their accurate interpretation to reduce the chances of misinterpretations. Moreover, high cost, technical limitations, and limited infrastructure are other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market due to the presence of robust industries, which contributed to the increased R&D, enhancing the use of single-cell biotherapeutics platforms. Moreover, the growth in the development of single-cell therapies and technological innovations has also enhanced their use. Additionally, the investments and funding also enhanced their use, which contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the expanding healthcare sector, which is increasing the adoption of single-cell biotherapeutic platforms. Additionally, the growing diseases, startups, and investments are also supporting their utilization and use for various applications. Thus, all these factors, along with the growing demand for personalized therapies, are promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Consumables & Reagents Segment Dominate in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

By product, the consumables & reagents segment led the market in 2024, driven by their repetitive use. They were essential for various purposes, which increased their demand. At the same time, growth in personalized therapies and bioproduction also contributed to their increased use.

By product, the software & data analysis tools segment is expected to show the highest growth from 2025 to 2035. Their use is increasing for the interpretation of the vast amount of complex data generated during the process. Moreover, they also help in providing deeper insights and optimization of therapies.

By therapeutic application analysis

Which Therapeutic Application Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

By therapeutic application, the oncology segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, due to the single-cell biotherapeutics increased application in the detection of diverse tumor cells. Moreover, they also helped in the precise detection of cancer biomarkers. This increased their use in the development of various cancer treatment options.

By therapeutic application, the neurology segment is expected to show the highest growth from 2025 to 2035. The use of single-cell biotherapeutics in the detection of neurodegenerative disease mechanisms is increasing. Additionally, they are supporting the development of various CNS therapies.

By technology analysis

What Made Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq) the Dominant Segment in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

By technology, the single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) segment led the market in 2024, driven by its increased transcriptomics applications. Moreover, it can detect cellular heterogeneity, which has increased its use in cancer and rare diseases. They are also being used to detect targets and develop personalized medicines.

By technology, the CRISPR screening at the single-cell level segment is expected to show the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2035. They are being used in the detection of specific disease targets, which is accelerating the drug development process. This is increasing their use in the research involving oncology, immunology, and other areas.

By disease indication analysis

Why Did the Cancer Segment Dominate in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

By disease indication, the cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, as the single-cell biotherapeutics helped in detecting diverse cancer cell types. It helped in discovering its mechanisms, targets, and biomarkers. They also enhanced the development of various cancer therapies.

By disease indication, the rare genetic disorders segment is expected to show the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2035. The single-cell biotherapeutics help in providing deeper cellular insights and enhancing the accurate detection of defective genes. This is increasing their use in the development of targeted and personalized treatment options.

By end-user analysis

How the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market in 2024?

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to growth in the drug discovery and development. Additionally, the growth in personalized medicines, cell and gene therapies has also increased the use of single-cell biotherapeutics. Moreover, the rise in R&D investment also supported these developments.

By end user, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to show the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2035. Growing R&D focused on immunology, cancer, and neurology is encouraging the use of single-cell biotherapeutics in these institutes. Moreover, the adoption is supported by growing government funding and industrial collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market

In February 2025, a series of roadmap innovations was introduced by Illumina, Inc., enhancing its sequencing applications and omics solutions, including CRISPR technologies, genomics, epigenetics, spatial transcriptomics, data analytics software, and single-cell analysis.

In February 2025, the first single-cell RNA sequencing kits supporting a profile of 5 million cells and 384 samples in a single run, that is, Evercode™ WT Penta and Penta 384, were launched by Parse Biosciences.

Single-Cell Biotherapeutics Market Key Players List

Bio-Rad Laboratories

10x Genomics

Illumina

BD

Mission Bio, Inc.

Qiagen

RareCyte, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CYTENA GmbH

TAKARA BIO INC.

BGI

Ancilia Biosciences

Merck KGaA

Acuitas Therapeutics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PacBio

Novogene Co

Roche

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & Reagents

Software & Data Analysis Tools

Services

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

By Technology

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq)

Flow Cytometry

Mass Cytometry (CyTOF)

qPCR

Microfluidics

High-Content Imaging

CRISPR Screening at Single-Cell Level



By Disease Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Rare Genetic Disorders



By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

