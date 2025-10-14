Marsha Anderson Bomar inducted as president of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD proudly announces that strategic transportation advisor Marsha Anderson Bomar, Ph.D., AICP, ENV SP, F.ITE, F.ASCE, has been inducted as president of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) for the 2025–2026 term.

She becomes the second GHD professional to serve in this role. Executive Advisor, US Infrastructure Maria Lehman was the society’s president in 2022-2023.

With a distinguished career spanning transportation planning, traffic engineering and public infrastructure leadership, Anderson Bomar brings a visionary approach to advancing civil engineering’s role in shaping resilient, equitable and sustainable communities.

“I am deeply honored to serve as ASCE President,” said Anderson Bomar. “This is a pivotal time for our profession, and I look forward to working with our members to champion innovation and infrastructure that meets the needs of future generations.”

Anderson Bomar has been active in the ASCE for many years, serving as treasurer on the Board of Direction and as technical region director from 2018-2020. She has also played a key role in ASCE’s Transportation and Development Institute for 20 years, including as president in 2010 and as co-founder of the Georgia Section’s T&DI chapter.

Anderson Bomar’s election reflects her decades of leadership across public and private sectors, including her previous roles as commissioner emeritus for the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation and assistant general manager at Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transportation Authority (MARTA). She also founded and ran her own companies, Street Smarts and Data Smarts, for two decades.

“Marsha’s election is a proud moment for GHD and a testament to her lifelong commitment to the profession,” said Ted Whiton, Executive General Manager GHD, USA. “Her leadership will help shape the future of civil engineering at a time when it’s never been more critical.”

ASCE, with more than 160,000 members worldwide, is the oldest national engineering society in the United States and a leading voice in infrastructure policy and professional development.

On Oct. 5, Anderson Bomar and Lehman were also inducted into the National Academy of Engineering’s Class of 2025. According to the NAE, membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature,” as well as to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”

