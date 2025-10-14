Food Lion Feeds' Apple Bag Campaign Delivers 13.8 Million Meals to Nourish Neighbors

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by the generosity of its customers, Food Lion Feeds’ annual Gala Apple Bag campaign provided the equivalent of more than 13.8 million meals to local families experiencing food insecurity. This year’s total marks the campaign’s second-largest number of meals provided since it began in 2014.

Customers supported the effort from Sept. 17 – Oct. 7 by purchasing specially marked bags of Gala apples or making cash donations at the register. Proceeds benefit hunger-relief organizations that receive grants through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Food Lion.

Each year, the Foundation awards more than $1 million in grants to community partners nourishing neighbors in need across the towns and cities Food Lion serves. Since the Apple Bag campaign’s inception, customer support has helped generate the equivalent of more than 57 million meals* for families facing hunger.

“The generosity of our customers each year in helping to fight hunger is truly remarkable,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “We are grateful for their continued support of the Gala Apple Bag Campaign and their ongoing commitment to helping us fight food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve. Together, with our community partners, we are making a significant impact.”

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support to programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The Foundation awards grants twice annually to benefit more than 500 local feeding partners and supports capital campaign gifts to food bank partners. These organizations not only provide nutritious food but also offer health education and job skills training to help strengthen local communities.

The Gala Apple Bag campaign is one of many efforts led by Food Lion Feeds throughout the year to help end hunger. To learn more about Food Lion’s commitment to nourishing neighbors, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*Through the Gala Apple Bag campaign, $0.50 (the monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchase will be donated to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to award grants to local feeding partners. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (the equivalent of 2 million meals) from Sept. 17 – Oct. 7, 2025.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

