Digital Wealth Partners Protects $30M in Client Assets During Historic Crypto Liquidation Event

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisory firm specializing in digital assets, announced today it successfully protected over $30 million in client portfolios during what analysts have called the largest crypto liquidation event in history. While decentralized platforms like Aave and Compound saw over $11 billion in automated liquidations, the firm’s proactive risk strategies and manual asset management helped clients avoid forced sales and retain ownership of their digital assets.





Digital Wealth Partners Helps Clients Avoid Losses During Record Crypto Liquidation Event

During what analysts called the largest liquidation event in digital asset history, over 1.1 million accounts were automatically liquidated by smart contracts. Digital Wealth Partners, founded by Jake Claver and Max Avery, and led by Max Kahn, coordinated efforts to stabilize portfolios and negotiate extensions on behalf of clients, helping protect approximately $30 million in client assets that might otherwise have been lost.

“If everyone relied solely on smart contracts, they would have been liquidated the moment collateral ratios broke 45%,” said Max Kahn of Digital Wealth Partners. “Our approach blends automation with human oversight. That judgment made all the difference.”

Unlike DeFi protocols that automatically execute liquidations once thresholds are breached, DWP maintained manual control over margin management. The firm’s advisors communicated directly with lenders to restructure and extend positions, something automated systems can’t do. This flexibility allowed clients to retain ownership of their digital assets and reduce exposure to forced sales during volatile market conditions.

“This is exactly why investors need a Registered Investment Advisor in the digital asset space,” added Jake Claver, founder of Digital Wealth Partners and CEO of Digital Ascension Group. “When markets experience volatility like this, you need a team that can respond, negotiate, and protect, not just code that executes.”

The firm reported that these clients avoided liquidation, underscoring the importance of active advisory relationships in the digital asset lending market. DWP continues to expand its advisory platform, combining institutional-grade custody, transparent reporting, and responsive risk management.





Jake Claver, founder of Digital Wealth Partners and CEO of Digital Ascension Group

About Digital Wealth Partners



Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)

Press inquiries

Digital Wealth Partners

https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

Max Avery

max.avery@digitalwealthpartners.net

307-396-0295